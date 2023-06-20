Robbins+LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) securities June 1, 2022 and June 1, 2023. SentinelOne is a cybersecurity company that claims to have pioneered the world’s first AI-powered Extended Detection and Response (“XDR”) platform to make cybersecurity defense truly autonomous.

What is this Case About: SentinelOne, Inc. (S) Lacked Effective Controls Over Accounting and Financial Reporting

According to the complaint, throughout the class period, defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s Annualized Recurring Revenue [ARR] was overstated; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s guidance was overstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On June 1, 2023, SentinelOne published a press release titled “SentinelOne Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results.” Therein, the Company disclosed that “[a]s a result of a change in methodology and correction of historical inaccuracies, which we further describe in our letter to shareholders, we made a one-time adjustment to ARR of $27.0 million or approximately 5% of total ARR.” The Company also revised its fiscal year 2024 revenue guidance downward to a range of $590 million to $600 million from a range of $631 million to $640 million.

In a shareholder letter published the same day, SentinelOne further explained that “we . . . discovered historical upsell and renewal recording inaccuracies relating to ARR on certain subscription and consumption contracts, which are now corrected” and that “[w]e are applying a comparable estimated adjustment to the remaining quarters in fiscal year 23, which we believe is a reasonable approximation of the impact in those periods.” On this news, SentinelOne’s stock price fell $7.28 per share, or more than 35%, to close at $13.44 per share on June 2, 2023.

