On June 12, 2023, Kenneth Londoner, CEO of BioSig Technologies Inc (

BSGM, Financial), purchased 6,000 shares of the company's stock. This recent insider buying activity has caught the attention of investors and analysts alike, as it may signal a positive outlook for the company's future performance.

Kenneth Londoner is the founder, CEO, and Chairman of BioSig Technologies Inc. The company is a medical technology firm that develops and commercializes innovative biomedical signal processing solutions. BioSig's primary product is the PURE EP System, a computerized system designed to acquire, digitize, amplify, filter, measure, and display multiple bioelectric signals simultaneously to aid electrophysiologists in making clinical decisions during electrophysiology procedures.

Over the past year, Kenneth Londoner has purchased a total of 177,532 shares and has not sold any shares. This indicates a strong belief in the company's potential and a commitment to its long-term success. The recent purchase of 6,000 shares further strengthens this notion.

The insider transaction history for BioSig Technologies Inc shows a total of 19 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders are confident in the company's prospects and are accumulating shares.

On the day of Kenneth Londoner's recent purchase, shares of BioSig Technologies Inc were trading at $1.17 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $88.185 million. This valuation is important for investors to consider when analyzing the potential return on investment from the insider buying activity.

To further assess the value of BioSig Technologies Inc's stock, we can look at the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. The GF Value is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

By comparing the stock's current price to its GF Value, investors can determine if the stock is overvalued, undervalued, or fairly valued. If the stock's price is significantly below its GF Value, it may represent an attractive buying opportunity, as the market may not yet have recognized the company's true potential.

In the case of BioSig Technologies Inc, the recent insider buying activity, combined with the company's strong growth prospects and the positive insider transaction trend, suggests that the stock may be undervalued. Investors should consider these factors when evaluating the stock and making investment decisions.

In conclusion, the recent purchase of 6,000 shares by CEO Kenneth Londoner is a positive signal for BioSig Technologies Inc. The company's strong growth prospects, combined with the positive insider transaction trend and the potential undervaluation of the stock, make it an attractive investment opportunity for those looking to capitalize on the potential upside.

