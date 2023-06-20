Thales proposes to acquire Tesserent in a recommended transaction, expanding its global cybersecurity leadership

Author's Avatar
14 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Tesserent Limited (ASX: TNT) and Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a binding Scheme Implementation Deed (SID) under which it is proposed that Thales will acquire 100% of the shares in Tesserent by way of a Scheme of Arrangement for A$0.13 per ordinary share in cash valuing Tesserent’s equity at A$176m (circa €107 million)1.

The combination of Thales and Tesserent will create an experienced provider of much needed cybersecurity services in Australia and New Zealand at a time when the market is expecting double-digit growth through to 2026.

The Tesserent business will continue to be known as Tesserent, and its visual identity will incorporate the “Cyber Solutions by Thales” tagline. It will become the lead Cybersecurity offering of Thales Australia and New Zealand. It will accelerate the growth of cyber solutions operations for Thales customers in Australia and New Zealand, supported by the scale, balance sheet and know-how of the global Thales business.

As a global leader in cybersecurity, Thales is involved at every level of the cyber value chain, offering solutions ranging from risk assessment to protection of critical infrastructure, supported by comprehensive threat detection and response capabilities. Its offer is built around three families of cybersecurity products and services, which generated sales of €1.5bn in 2022:

  1. Global security products around the CipherTrust Data Security Platform the SafeNet Trusted Access Identity & Access Management as a service solution, and the broader cloud protection & licensing offerings
  2. Sovereign protection products including encryptors and sensors to protect critical information systems
  3. Cybels solutions portfolio, a complete suite of cybersecurity services including risk assessment, training and simulation, and cyberattack detection and response

Kurt Hansen, CEO of Tesserent, said: “I am thrilled that, through the proposed transaction, Tesserent teams would be joining Thales, a global leader in cybersecurity. Together we will address the growing Cyber needs in our country, including those of the Australian Government and Defence sectors. I am convinced this transaction would represent a great opportunity to further grow Tesserent’s business and its people.”

Jeff Connolly, CEO of Thales Australia, said: “With the acquisition of Tesserent and its highly skilled team of cyber experts, and combined with our own system engineering experts, Thales Australia will establish an Australian/New Zealand leader in Cyber Defence able to best protect the country and its national infrastructure from cyber threats.

The Tesserent team will have access to global expertise and a strong balance sheet to provide local Australian and New Zealand businesses both a sophisticated and wide cybersecurity offering in a fragmented market.

After the acquisition of S21sec, Excellium and OneWelcome in Europe in 2022, we continue to accelerate our global cybersecurity strategy and consolidate our leadership in cybersecurity, both for critical infrastructure as well as multinational companies.”

Recommended by all members of the Tesserent Board2, the implementation of the Scheme is subject to Tesserent shareholders’ and court approval. In addition, the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. It is expected to be completed during the second half of 2023.

More details on the proposed transaction, including key terms of the Scheme Implementation Deed and indicative timetable, can be found here: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.tesserent.com%2Fsite%2Finvestor-information%2Finvestor-welcome

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies within three domains: Defense & Security, Aeronautics & Space, and Digital Identity & Security. It develops products and solutions that help make the world safer, greener and more inclusive.

The Group invests close to €4 billion a year in Research & Development, particularly in key areas such as quantum technologies, Edge computing, 6G and cybersecurity. Thales has 77,0003 employees in 68 countries. In 2022, the Group generated sales of €17.6 billion.

Thales in Cybersecurity

With more than €1.5bn in sales generated in 2022 through an extensive cyber portfolio, Thales counts over 4,000 cybersecurity experts in over 20 countries, including 9 Security Operation Centers globally. It serves cybersecurity customers in more than 50 countries.

%3Cb%3EThales+in+Australia%3C%2Fb%3E

Thales has a long-standing corporate presence in Australia with 3,800 employees working across 35 sites for a range of government departments and corporate clients.

Thales Australia has a history of patient investment to build advanced in-country capability across manufacturing, critical systems and services. Close collaborative relationships with local customers, Australian SME suppliers and research institutions combined with technology transfer from our global business enables Thales to tailor high quality solutions for Australian and export markets, generating revenue of $1.6 billion in exports over the past 10 years.

1Implied equity value based on the consideration of A$0.13 per Tesserent share multiplied by current shares on issue of 1,354,182,116 shares.

2 Each member of the Tesserent Board recommends that Tesserent shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme at the Scheme meeting in the absence of a Superior Proposal and subject to the Independent Expert concluding (and continuing to conclude) that the Scheme is in the best interests of Tesserent shareholders.

3 Excluding Transport business, which is being divested

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230612474898r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230612474898/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.