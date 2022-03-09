PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that an investigation into potential securities fraud allegations has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Zai Lab Limited ("Zai Lab") (NASDAQ: ZLAB).

Further details on the investigation: On March 9, 2022, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") published a notification identifying Zai Lab, among other companies, as in potential violation of the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, which allows the SEC to delist companies and ban a company's shares from being traded if the company fails to allow U.S. regulators to review their company audits for three straight years. Zai Lab and the other companies named in the SEC notification have until March 29, 2022 to challenge the charges against them.

On this news, Zai Lab's stock price fell $6.74 per share, or 18%, to close at $30.02 per share on March 10, 2022.

On June 6, 2023, Zai Lab reported phase 3 trials for an oncology therapy it is developing with NovoCure. It said that its tumor treating fields (TTFields) therapy, which uses skin patches to deliver electric fields to areas of the body, when used with standard therapies, met its primary endpoint of three-month improvement in median overall survival time in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. However the study was unreliable because many of the study participants didn't use an initial checkpoint inhibitor, which is seen as the leading way to treat NSCLC, thereby allowing for the possibility that the study was highly skewed by comparing TTFields to a lesser therapy.

On this news, Zai Lab's stock fell $4.88 per share, or 14.55%, on unusually high trading volume, to close at $28.66 per share on June 7, 2023.

