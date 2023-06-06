PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention NovoCure Limited ("NovoCure") (NASDAQ: NVCR) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that an investigation has commenced into NovoCure and certain of its officers and directors regarding potential securities fraud. The investigation concerns, in part, the below:

On June 6, 2023, NovoCure issued a press release announcing "positive results" from the Phase 3 LUNAR clinical trial evaluating the use of its Tumor Treating Fields ("TTFields") therapy together with standard therapies for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. Despite reporting that patients receiving TTFields combined with standard therapies achieved median overall survival ("OS") of 13.2 months, compared to 9.9 months for patients treated only with standard therapies, analysts noted that the therapy was tested in patients who worsened following chemotherapy, which is no longer the standard of care in lung cancer, and that most patients first receive immune checkpoint inhibitors ("ICIs"). Although the Company stated that there was a "profound OS benefit" with a subgroup of patients who received ICIs, only a few patients (66) were treated with ICIs.

On this news, NovoCure's ordinary share price fell $35.51 per share, or 43.04%, to close at $47.00 per share on June 6, 2023.

