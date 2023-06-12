Insider Buying: CFO John Ek Acquires 20,000 Shares of Akoya Biosciences Inc (AKYA)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On June 12, 2023, John Ek, the Chief Financial Officer of Akoya Biosciences Inc (

AKYA, Financial), purchased 20,000 shares of the company's stock. This move comes as part of a broader trend of insider buying at Akoya Biosciences, which has seen six insider buys over the past year. In this article, we will take a closer look at John Ek's background, Akoya Biosciences' business, and the relationship between insider transactions and the stock price.

Who is John Ek?

John Ek serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Akoya Biosciences Inc. He has extensive experience in the life sciences industry, having held various financial leadership roles at companies such as Fluidigm Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Life Technologies. Ek's expertise in financial management and strategic planning has been instrumental in driving growth and value creation for these organizations.

Akoya Biosciences Inc's Business Description

Akoya Biosciences Inc is a life sciences company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for researchers in the fields of immuno-oncology, immunology, and cell biology. The company's flagship product, the CODEX® System, enables the simultaneous analysis of more than 40 protein biomarkers in tissue samples, providing researchers with unprecedented insights into the cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying various diseases. Akoya Biosciences' mission is to empower researchers with the tools they need to advance our understanding of human health and disease, ultimately leading to the development of new therapies and diagnostics.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, John Ek has purchased a total of 20,000 shares and sold 0 shares. This indicates a strong vote of confidence in the company's prospects and suggests that Ek believes the stock is undervalued at its current price. The broader insider transaction history for Akoya Biosciences shows a total of six insider buys and 14 insider sells over the past year.

1668438073760808960.jpg

The stock price of Akoya Biosciences has been volatile over the past year, with shares trading for as low as $5 on the day of John Ek's recent purchase. This gives the stock a market cap of $208.926 million. The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. Based on these factors, it is possible that the stock is currently undervalued, making it an attractive investment opportunity for insiders like John Ek.

Valuation

Shares of Akoya Biosciences Inc were trading for $5 apiece on the day of John Ek’s recent buy. This gives the stock a market cap of $208.926 million.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Akoya Biosciences, particularly the purchase of 20,000 shares by CFO John Ek, suggests that insiders believe the stock is undervalued and poised for growth. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's financial performance and insider transactions to identify potential investment opportunities.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.