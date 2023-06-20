LGI Homes Opens New Community in Houston Market

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

The Jasper Plan by LGI Homes at Sweetwater Ridge in Conroe features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a large outdoor patio.

196bc505-ac1f-412a-bd56-4a4ae6e4976a?size=2 LGI Homes announces the grand opening of Sweetwater Ridge in Conroe, a community of new, move-in ready homes with designer upgrades included.

CONROE, Texas, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of their new project Sweetwater Ridge. LGI Homes is building and selling 212 single-family homes in the first section of this 1,184-lot community. Sweetwater Ridge is in a premier location, with incredible family friendly attractions.

“We are excited to open Sweetwater Ridge in the fast-growing Conroe area. With pricing starting in the low-$200s, we believe we are well positioned to meet the demand for affordable new homes,” said Zach Walden, VP of Sales for Houston.

Located off SH-105 and FM-1484, Sweetwater Ridge homeowners will have access to a multitude of amenities within steps of their front door. Inside the community, there is a $2.8 million park featuring a community pavilion, splash pad, children’s playground, 9-hole disc golf course and multiple picnic areas. Additionally, there are two dog parks, as well as miles of walking trails.

LGI Homes is offering five floor plans at Sweetwater Ridge, ranging in size from 1,076 square feet with three bedrooms to 2,131 square feet with four bedrooms. Each LGI home at Sweetwater Ridge comes with stunning wood siding and stone masonry, spacious layouts and large back patios. LGI Homes is providing the exclusive CompleteHome™ package at Sweetwater Ridge. Interior upgrades feature a full suite of stainless-steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, polished granite countertops and designer white wood kitchen cabinetry. Other features include luxury vinyl plank flooring, recessed LED lighting, a tankless hot water heater, a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener, a programmable thermostat, and much more. To top it off, the exterior of each home comes with a professionally landscaped front yard and a fully fenced back yard.

New homes start in the $200s and are ready for quick move-in. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call 855-393-4676 ext 149 or visit LGIHomes.com/SweetwaterRidge.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 35 markets in 20 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 64,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/196bc505-ac1f-412a-bd56-4a4ae6e4976a


LGI-Homes-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.