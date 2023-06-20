Teledyne e2v's new 8K image sensor delivers wide FOV for high-throughput logistics vision systems

8 hours ago
GRENOBLE, France, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne e2v, a Teledyne Technologies [: TDY] company and global innovator of imaging solutions, announces Snappy Wide, a new 8K wide aspect ratio CMOS image sensor designed specifically for logistics applications where larger conveyor belts are becoming increasingly common. A single Snappy Wide sensor can cover this large field of view successfully, replacing multiple sensors for a more efficient and cost-effective solution.

Snappy Wide has a small 2.5 µm global shutter pixel, designed with Teledyne e2v’s latest generation light pipe technology, which provides 67 dB dynamic range in 10-bit and 12-bit ADC mode. The sensors have low read-out noise, which is paramount for barcode reading, with a good MTF in any kind of environment, and low dark current to ensure pristine image quality, even in very low-light conditions. With a maximum resolution of 8K (8,192) x 4k (4,320) pixels (i.e. 17/9 aspect ratio) Snappy Wide provides innovative sensor solutions for the logistics market and other industrial applications, such as smart factories.

Snappy Wide is available now in black and white, and color versions, in 35 Megapixels (8,192 x 4,320), 28 Megapixels (8,182 x 3,500) and 16 Megapixels (8,192 x 2,000) resolutions. The sensor has also been designed so there is flexibility in the horizonal and vertical resolutions. Unlike a square format CMOS image sensor, using Snappy Wide results in no wasted pixels and a better overall system cost. In addition, this new sensor can also be used very effectively as a high throughput 1D linear scanner (18,700 fps for dual line scanning).

Arnaud Foucher, Business Team Leader at Teledyne e2v, said, “Snappy Wide offers customers the ability to adapt resolution, frames per second, performance, micro lens CRA value and pricing based on their individual needs. Our logistics-oriented customers have welcomed the introduction of Snappy Wide as it meets their requirements for advanced barcode scanning, and high-speed linear scanning in high throughput warehouses.”

See a live demo of Snappy Wide at Automatica, Munich, 27-30 June. Visit us on Teledyne stand B5.210 or contact us online to get more information about product capabilities and customization options.

Documentation, samples, and kits for evaluation or development are available upon request.

About Teledyne e2v
Teledyne e2v innovations lead developments in healthcare, life sciences, space, transportation, defense and security and industrial markets. Teledyne e2v’s unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of their customers and partnering with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully custom imaging solutions, bringing increased value to their systems.
