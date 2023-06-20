Interactive+Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today announced that clients of Interactive Brokers worldwide can trade shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen (CPH) and the Prague Stock Exchange (PSE). In addition, fractional trading of eligible Nasdaq Copenhagen shares is available.

As a truly global broker, Interactive Brokers serves clients in over 200 countries and territories and provides self-directed investors, sophisticated traders, advisors, hedge funds and other institutions with access to over 150 global markets. Clients can invest globally in stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, funds and more, and fund and trade accounts in up to 26 currencies including the Danish Krone (DKK) and Czech Koruna (CZK).

“Clients seeking to diversify and take advantage of new trading opportunities across geographies in Europe and around the world, can now add Danish and Czech stocks to their portfolios while benefiting from Interactive Brokers’ low costs and the ability to trade products across asset classes from a single unified platform,” said Milan Galik, Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Brokers. “Adding Nasdaq Copenhagen and the Prague Stock Exchange reinforces our commitment to providing our clients with the greatest breadth of investment products.”

Trading costs with Interactive Brokers are transparent and low. Commissions on Danish stocks are 0.015% - 0.05% of trade value with a DKK 10.00 minimum per order for tiered pricing depending on monthly volume, and 0.05% of trade value with a DKK 49.00 minimum per order for fixed pricing. Fixed commissions on Czech stocks are 0.15% of trade value with a CZK 70 minimum per order.

For information on products that can be traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen (CPH), please visit:

US and countries served by IB LLC: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.com%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D2222%26amp%3Bexch%3Dcph%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3DSTK

Canada: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.ca%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D2222%26amp%3Bexch%3Dcph%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3DSTK

United Kingdom: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.co.uk%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D41295%26amp%3Bexch%3Dcph%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3DSTK

Western Europe: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.ie%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D41295%26amp%3Bexch%3Dcph%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3DSTK

Central Europe: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.hu%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D41295%26amp%3Bexch%3Dcph%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3DSTK

Hong Kong: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.com.hk%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D2222%26amp%3Bexch%3Dcph%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3DSTK

Singapore: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.com.sg%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D2222%26amp%3Bexch%3Dcph%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3DSTK

Australia: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.com.au%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D41295%26amp%3Bexch%3Dcph%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3DSTK

India: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.co.in%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D41295%26amp%3Bexch%3Dcph%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3DSTK%23productbuffer

For information on products that can be traded on the Prague Stock Exchange (PSE), please visit:

US and countries served by IB LLC: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.com%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D2222%26amp%3Bexch%3Dpra%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3D

Canada: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.ca%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D2222%26amp%3Bexch%3Dpra%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3D

United Kingdom: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.co.uk%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D41295%26amp%3Bexch%3Dpra%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3D

Western Europe: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.ie%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D41295%26amp%3Bexch%3Dpra%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3D

Central Europe: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.hu%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D41295%26amp%3Bexch%3Dpra%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3D

Hong Kong: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.com.hk%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D2222%26amp%3Bexch%3Dpra%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3D

Singapore: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.com.sg%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D2222%26amp%3Bexch%3Dpra%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3D

Australia: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.com.au%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D41295%26amp%3Bexch%3Dpra%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3D

India: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.co.in%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D41295%26amp%3Bexch%3Dpra%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3D

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. For the fifth consecutive year, Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its March 25, 2022, Best Online Brokers Review.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613598644/en/