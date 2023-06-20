Interactive Brokers Introduces Access to Nasdaq Copenhagen and the Prague Stock Exchange

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Interactive+Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today announced that clients of Interactive Brokers worldwide can trade shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen (CPH) and the Prague Stock Exchange (PSE). In addition, fractional trading of eligible Nasdaq Copenhagen shares is available.

As a truly global broker, Interactive Brokers serves clients in over 200 countries and territories and provides self-directed investors, sophisticated traders, advisors, hedge funds and other institutions with access to over 150 global markets. Clients can invest globally in stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, funds and more, and fund and trade accounts in up to 26 currencies including the Danish Krone (DKK) and Czech Koruna (CZK).

“Clients seeking to diversify and take advantage of new trading opportunities across geographies in Europe and around the world, can now add Danish and Czech stocks to their portfolios while benefiting from Interactive Brokers’ low costs and the ability to trade products across asset classes from a single unified platform,” said Milan Galik, Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Brokers. “Adding Nasdaq Copenhagen and the Prague Stock Exchange reinforces our commitment to providing our clients with the greatest breadth of investment products.”

Trading costs with Interactive Brokers are transparent and low. Commissions on Danish stocks are 0.015% - 0.05% of trade value with a DKK 10.00 minimum per order for tiered pricing depending on monthly volume, and 0.05% of trade value with a DKK 49.00 minimum per order for fixed pricing. Fixed commissions on Czech stocks are 0.15% of trade value with a CZK 70 minimum per order.

For information on products that can be traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen (CPH), please visit:

US and countries served by IB LLC: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.com%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D2222%26amp%3Bexch%3Dcph%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3DSTK

Canada: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.ca%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D2222%26amp%3Bexch%3Dcph%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3DSTK

United Kingdom: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.co.uk%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D41295%26amp%3Bexch%3Dcph%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3DSTK

Western Europe: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.ie%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D41295%26amp%3Bexch%3Dcph%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3DSTK

Central Europe: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.hu%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D41295%26amp%3Bexch%3Dcph%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3DSTK

Hong Kong: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.com.hk%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D2222%26amp%3Bexch%3Dcph%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3DSTK

Singapore: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.com.sg%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D2222%26amp%3Bexch%3Dcph%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3DSTK

Australia: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.com.au%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D41295%26amp%3Bexch%3Dcph%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3DSTK

India: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.co.in%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D41295%26amp%3Bexch%3Dcph%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3DSTK%23productbuffer

For information on products that can be traded on the Prague Stock Exchange (PSE), please visit:

US and countries served by IB LLC: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.com%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D2222%26amp%3Bexch%3Dpra%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3D

Canada: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.ca%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D2222%26amp%3Bexch%3Dpra%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3D

United Kingdom: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.co.uk%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D41295%26amp%3Bexch%3Dpra%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3D

Western Europe: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.ie%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D41295%26amp%3Bexch%3Dpra%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3D

Central Europe: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.hu%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D41295%26amp%3Bexch%3Dpra%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3D

Hong Kong: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.com.hk%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D2222%26amp%3Bexch%3Dpra%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3D

Singapore: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.com.sg%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D2222%26amp%3Bexch%3Dpra%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3D

Australia: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.com.au%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D41295%26amp%3Bexch%3Dpra%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3D

India: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.co.in%2Fen%2Findex.php%3Ff%3D41295%26amp%3Bexch%3Dpra%26amp%3Bshowcategories%3D

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. For the fifth consecutive year, Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its March 25, 2022, Best Online Brokers Review.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230613598644r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613598644/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.