NETSCOUT+SYSTEMS%2C+INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of performance management, cybersecurity, and DDoS protection solutions, today introduced its Visibility Without Borders® (VWB) platform to help essential organizations keep goods and services flowing by uniting performance, security, and availability under one common data framework. By proactively identifying areas of complexity, fragility, and risk, the platform unlocks insights at unparalleled scale to deliver the intelligence needed to increase visibility, improve agility, and keep data and applications secure.

“Nearly all enterprises are on a digital transformation journey to drive greater optional efficiency, leverage data to develop new services, and provide differentiated customer experiences,” said Bob Laliberte, principal analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group. “However, as more organizations embrace distributed infrastructures, they add complexity, lose control, yet expand their cyber-attack surfaces, opening the door to costly downtime and unaffordable data breaches. Organizations struggle with the lack of fast, reliable detection and remediation that choke performance, compromise security, and eat away at the availability of key applications, data, services, and systems.”

Smart data, real-time metadata derived from network traffic and packet data, is the ultimate, consistent data source across any IT infrastructure. It serves as the basis for NETSCOUT’s patented ASI technology and is at the core of NETSCOUT’s VWB platform. The world’s largest and most complex enterprises and communications service providers rely on the NETSCOUT VWB platform to bring together and make use of the massive amounts of data traversing through their networks to address critical needs such as:

Network and Applications Performance Management: nGenius Enterprise Performance Management monitors, troubleshoots, and maximizes the performance of mission-critical applications and services. The solution integrates with DevOps, ITOps, AIOps, and SecOps ecosystems through APIs and data export and import utilities.

Cybersecurity: Omnis Network Security's advanced network detection and response uses actionable ML-based analytics and insights to defend essential organizations from increasingly sophisticated and damaging cyberattacks.

AIOps: Through its advanced data export capability, the VWB platform feeds unique, indispensable metadata to modern analytics stacks, facilitating predictive analytics, network optimization, anomaly detection, and automated incident management, among other key AIOps functions.

Availability: Arbor DDoS Protection protects digital infrastructures and critical services from increasingly frequent, sophisticated, and damaging DDoS attacks.

Arbor DDoS Protection protects digital infrastructures and critical services from increasingly frequent, sophisticated, and damaging DDoS attacks. Service Assurance: nGenius for Carrier Service Assurance protects service quality and improves the customer experience across 4G/5G, mobile, IoT, Cloud, and edge.

The platform leverages a shared network data collection infrastructure to serve multiple teams throughout an organization resulting in a highly efficient operational model that promotes collaboration.

“Our customers are looking for a platform that can give them the visibility they need to ensure their digital transformation investments continue to bring value to their organization,” said Michael Szabados, chief operating officer at NETSCOUT. “We help them manage their performance, availability, and security challenges through a single platform that can infinitely and seamlessly scale from remote users to premises to co-los and multi-cloud environments. This powerful platform results from our decades of experience delivering deep packet inspection at unlimited scale.”

Visit our website to learn more about the NETSCOUT Visibility Without Borders platform or to read the Enabling+the+Unstoppable+Enterprise whitepaper.

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) protects the connected world from cyberattacks and performance and availability disruptions through the company’s unique visibility platform and solutions powered by its pioneering deep packet inspection at scale technology. NETSCOUT serves the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations. Learn more at www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

©2023 NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. All rights reserved. NETSCOUT, the NETSCOUT logo, Guardians of the Connected World, Visibility Without Borders, Adaptive Service Intelligence, Arbor, ATLAS, Cyber Threat Horizon, InfiniStream, nGenius, nGeniusONE, and Omnis are registered trademarks or trademarks of NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

