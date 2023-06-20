A sponsored session will feature Dr. Alex Hastie from Bionano, Dr. Suk See De Ravin from National Institute of Health (NIH) and Travis Hardcastle from Synthego presenting on the utility of optical genome mapping (OGM) across cell and gene therapy research, development and manufacturing applications

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. ( BNGO) today announced its participation in the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) Annual Meeting 2023 with a broad range of content covering the utility of optical genome mapping (OGM) for research, development, and manufacturing applications in stem cell therapy. ISSCR’s annual meeting brings together industry, medical, and academic professionals to discuss advances in stem cell research and regenerative medicine. The ISSCR conference will be held June 14-17, 2023, online and in-person in Boston, Massachusetts.

As part of a sponsored session titled “Optical Genome Mapping - Redefining Cell Line Genomic Integrity and Off-target Characterization,” three experts will share their experiences using OGM in their research, development and manufacturing processes. Presentations will cover OGM’s utility for monitoring genomic integrity and off-target effects in cell lines and its potential to improve the quality, safety, and overall risk profile of next-generation therapy development and manufacturing.Dr. Alex Hastie (Bionano), Dr. Suk See De Ravin from National Institute of Health (NIH) and Travis Hardcastle from Synthego will present in Room 255 on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 11:30 am ET.

A scientific poster by Dr. Andy Pang from Bionano, covering the use of OGM in cell manufacturing and bioprocessing applications, will be on display during the conference.

Session Title Presenter Presented Sponsored

Session Optical Genome Mapping - Redefining cell line genomic integrity and off-target characterization

Hastie A., De Ravin S., Hardcastle T. June 16, 2023



11:30-12:30 PM ET



Room 255, Level 2





Poster Number Title Author 923 Genome Integrity Assessment and Verification by Optical Genome Mapping for Cell Manufacturing/Bioprocessing Applications​ Pang A.



“We are excited to participate in ISSCR’s annual meeting and to see content that demonstrates OGM’s utility for pharmaceutical research and drug development. We believe that OGM can play a significant role in the development of new methods to analyze the quality of genome-edited cells, and welcome discussion of its incorporation into cell bioprocessing workflows, including stem cell therapy,” commented Erik Holmlin, president and chief executive officer of Bionano.



More details on the conference can be found here: https://bionano.com/isscr2023/.

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. The Company additionally offers nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. For more information, visit www.bionano.com , www.bionanolaboratories.com or www.purigenbio.com.

Bionano’s OGM products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano Genomics

