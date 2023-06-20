Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World”), the World’s Largest Recreation Dealer, today announced the launch of a new, industry-first dealership format that is dedicated exclusively to the RV industry’s leading brands. Under this format, select individual dealerships will be dedicated exclusively to selling, servicing, and showcasing that brand’s latest innovation and product offering, with a tailored, brand-specific customer experience and specialized staff training.

The recent opening of Jayco Morgan Hill in California marks the first wave of this rollout. This format is designed to both complement and operate in parallel with the existing traditional Camping World branded footprint. The Company intends to open, acquire, or convert manufacturer exclusive locations across its network.

Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World stated, “We believe our growth can be accelerated by acquiring or opening dealerships that will ultimately be focused exclusively on the leading RV brands in America.”

Matt Wagner, COO of Camping World continued, “We believe this strategy widens the acquisition funnel to include dealers with a smaller real estate format or those located near an established Camping World dealership where we have access to a multitude of brands that compete in the same segment.”

In addition to the manufacturer-specific brands, these locations would offer used RVs, service, and the entire portfolio of Good Sam products and services.

Camping World plans to open exclusively branded dealerships with various manufacturers in the following markets as part of its first wave:

Oklahoma City, OK

Macon, GA

Northern Michigan

La Mirada, CA

Redding, CA

St. George, UT

Green Bay, WI

Lakeville, MN

Little Rock, AR

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is the World’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy. Our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly trained and knowledgeable team of employees serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enable us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With RV sales and service locations in 42 states, Camping World has grown to become the prime destination for everything RV. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Camping World and other matters. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company’s business plans and goals, growth strategies, including opening, acquiring, or converting manufacturer exclusive stores across its network, the expected timing of and benefits from the announced growth strategy, future financial results, future market position, and product offerings at existing and future locations. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘expects,’’ ‘‘plans,’’ ‘‘anticipates,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘intends,’’ ‘‘targets,’’ ‘‘projects,’’ ‘‘contemplates,’’ ‘‘believes,’’ ‘‘estimates,’’ ‘‘predicts,’’ ‘‘potential’’ or ‘‘continue’’ or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, including the risk that the exclusively branded dealerships may not open on the timeline expected or at all, as well as the other important risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2022. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and filings with the SEC.

