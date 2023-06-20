Key ongoing discussions with Government officials for scaling Safe Entry's multiple healthcare applications

Ongoing partnership with prestigious Indonesian university for validation of Safe Entry as part of medical device regulatory approval process

Significant updates to Safe Entry's technology suite and broad healthcare applications

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Predictmedix Inc. ("Predictmedix" or the "Company") (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF)( FRA:3QP, Financial), a leading provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), is making significant strides in the commercialization of its AI-product suite in key Asian markets. The company is pleased to announce substantial progress in its ongoing partnership with a prestigious Indonesian university, as it advances through the validation process for regulatory approval of its AI-product suite as a medical device in Indonesia. Additionally, Predictmedix has actively engaged with government officials from the technology sector to explore the extensive healthcare applications of its Safe Entry solution at a scalable level.

Over the past three weeks, Predictmedix has had the privilege of working closely with government officials with the aim to explore diverse applications using the company's AI products and technology which can integrate seamlessly into pre-existing systems for rapid scalability. Furthermore, Predictmedix's ongoing partnership with key Indonesian university plays a pivotal role in its commercialization plan throughout lucrative Asian regions.

Through comprehensive testing and analysis, the company aims to demonstrate the efficacy and accuracy of its AI technology and products in diagnosing a broad range of medical conditions and screening for key vitals as part of standard operating procedures in healthcare. Predictmedix's partnership with the university has been essential in advancing its AI-powered technology applications and providing access to diverse patient populations, enabling real-world validation of its cutting-edge solutions.

Obtaining regulatory approval for medical devices is an integral aspect of any product prior to being commercialized in healthcare settings. As part of the Predictmedix's commercialization plan, regulatory approval for the company's suite of AI-products in Indonesia is underway. The company is committed to meeting rigorous industry standards and regulations and is confident in obtaining regulatory approval, building on its track record of successful regulatory compliance.

"We are excited to announce the significant progress we have made in our collaboration with the Indonesian university and our ongoing discussions with government officials," commented Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO of Predictmedix. "This partnership is a game-changer for us as we advance the validation and commercialization of our AI-powered medical device suite in promising markets. By obtaining regulatory approval, we are taking a giant leap towards bringing cutting-edge technology to healthcare organizations, revolutionizing patient care, and optimizing healthcare processes. With our commitment to meeting industry standards and regulations, we are confident in our ability to deliver innovative solutions that will reshape the healthcare landscape and drive positive impact."

Predictmedix's advancements in its commercialization plans, strategic collaborations, and dedication to regulatory compliance position the Company as a leader in the Asian healthcare market. With significant updates to its Safe Entry technology suite and a wide range of healthcare applications, Predictmedix is poised to transform the delivery of healthcare services, improving patient outcomes, and enhancing operational efficiency. As the Company continues to progress its commercialization strategy, it aims to remain at the forefront of AI-driven healthcare innovation, committed to reshaping the industry and driving positive change.

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) ( FRA:3QP, Financial) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including infectious diseases such as COVID-19, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatigue or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

