Dollar General (NYSE: DG) is hosting its 2023 virtual Days of Beauty event with daily seminars July 10-14 leading up to the feature event on Saturday, July 15 at 10 a.m. CT. For the eighth year in a row, DG is celebrating multicultural beauty and wellness with tutorials and beauty talks on textured hair, makeup, nail products, and general wellness while also featuring quality and affordable products available at Dollar General.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613982285/en/

Dollar General's 2023 Days of Beauty features celebrity guest Lauren Speed-Hamilton with a behind the scenes look into her beauty regimen and live questions from viewers. The first 5,000 registrants will receive a free beauty box while supplies last. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This year’s event is led by celebrity guest Lauren Speed-Hamilton, actress and model best known for Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind.’ Speed-Hamilton will star in a live virtual interview on Saturday, July 15 with a behind the scenes look into her beauty regimen. She will also take live questions from viewers.

Registration for the event opened Monday, June 12 on dollargeneral.com%2Fdaysofbeauty – and the first 5,000 registrants will receive a free beauty box while supplies last, filled with products that will be featured during the event. The featured items include products from Dove®, Suave®, Covergirl®, Curl Rhythm™, Pantene™, Olay®, Secret®, Gillette®, Special K®, Smart Water®, got2b™, Keratin Color, Believe®, Root to End, Neutrogena® and Lubriderm®.

Each daily seminar will highlight a new theme with tutorials and videos posted on dollargeneral.com%2Fdaysofbeauty. Gift card and beauty box giveaways will also run throughout the week across DG Beauty’s social media. The main event will be held on Saturday, July 15 at 10 a.m. CT, with 11 virtual tutorials from influencers ranging from fitness routines, breakfast routine, hair, makeup, skin and nails.

A full schedule of days, events, and creators will be available at dollargeneral.com%2Fdaysofbeauty.

In addition to this weeklong celebration, Dollar General will donate $10,000 to the National Coalition of 100 Black Women (NCBW) to help fund the NCBW’s mission of providing education and health programs for young Black girls and women around the U.S.

Mark your calendars, encourage friends to sign up and follow %40DollarGeneralBeauty on Instagram for exclusive updates on live events or visit DollarGeneral.com%2FDaysofBeauty for more information.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is proud to serve as America’s neighborhood general store. Founded in 1939, Dollar General lives its mission of Serving Others every day by providing access to affordable products and services for its customers, career opportunities for its employees, and literacy and education support for its hometown communities. As of May 5, 2023, the company’s 19,294 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico provide everyday essentials including food, health and wellness products, cleaning and laundry supplies, self-care and beauty items, and seasonal décor from our high-quality private brands alongside many of the world’s most trusted brands such as Coca Cola, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, General Mills, Hershey, J.M. Smucker, Kraft, Mars, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble and Unilever. Learn more at DollarGeneral.com.

Facebook+%0A

Twitter+%0A

Pinterest

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613982285/en/