ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA) (“IPA” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-driven biotherapeutic research and technology, is excited to announce a new use case for the Information Integration Dilemma (IID) solution developed by its subsidiary, BioStrand®.

Link to use case here

The IID has long been a significant challenge in the biotechnology industry, with researchers and investors grappling with the complexities of integrating diverse data types to gain meaningful insights. BioStrand's LENSaiTM platform and patented HYFT® technology have successfully addressed this issue, providing a unified framework that encapsulates and integrates diverse data modalities, including syntactical (sequence) data, 3D structural data, unstructured scientific information, and more.

This breakthrough approach has paved the way for quicker and more potent biological discoveries, and the unveiling of this use case demonstrates the practical application of this technology in the field of biotechnology. This use case provides a detailed look at how HYFT technology and the LENSai platform can be utilized to solve complex biological problems, offering a glimpse into the future of biotherapeutic research and development.

"Our newest use case stands as a potent testament to how we've successfully navigated the IID. It demonstrates the power of integrating and organizing heterogeneous data types and reflects depth of insights gleamed using our comprehensive knowledge graph. This graph, teeming with over 25 billion relations, bridges the gap between sequence, structure, and textual data in a manner that was previously inconceivable. The application of these interconnections has unearthed insights and relationships that were otherwise invisible, enhancing our understanding of biological systems,” said Dr. Jennifer Bath, President and CEO.

The unveiling of this use case is a testament to ImmunoPrecise's commitment to innovation and its dedication to solving complex problems in the field of biotechnology. The company continues to lead the way in AI-driven biotherapeutic research and technology, and this latest development further solidifies its position as a pioneer in the industry.

About BioStrand’s HYFT Technology

BioStrand's HYFT technology extracts unique patterns, known as Universal Fingerprint™ patterns, from the entire biosphere, and integrates them with various data sources, such as scientific papers and medical records. The resulting Knowledge Graph encompasses over 660 million HYFTs and more than 25 billion relations, providing a powerful resource for researchers and AI-driven analysis. The LENSai platform, powered by HYFT technology, takes advantage of the latest advancements in large language models (LLMs) to bridge the gap between syntax (sequences) and semantics (functions). This enables the platform to extract valuable insights from vast amounts of data, without the limitations of traditional LLMs. IPA's support of BioStrand's pioneering work reinforces its commitment to investing in cutting-edge biotechnology solutions with the potential to transform the industry.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. has several subsidiaries in North America and Europe including entities such as Talem Therapeutics LLC, BioStrand BV, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Canada) Ltd., and ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Europe) B.V. (collectively, the “IPA Family”). The IPA Family is a biotherapeutic research and technology group that leverages systems biology, multi-omics modeling, and complex artificial intelligence systems to support its proprietary technologies in bioplatform-based antibody discovery. Services include highly specialized, full-continuum therapeutic biologics discovery, development, and out-licensing to support its business partners in their quest to discover and develop novel biologics against the most challenging targets. For further information, visit www.ipatherapeutics.com.

