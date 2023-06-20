Anti-Ageing Company, Genflow Biosciences, Announces Listing on OTCQB Venture Market in addition to its LSE Main Market Listing

Genflow has 3 Gene Therapies in Development Seeking to Treat NASH and Werner Syndrome

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Genflow Biosciences Plc ("Genflow" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that, after a successful application process, its Ordinary Shares ("Ordinary Shares") begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States ("US") today under the symbol GENFF. Genflow will continue to trade on the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") Main Market under the symbol GENF, and, importantly, the onboarding to this additional U.S. securities trading platform does not involve any capital raise. The new U.S. trading facility expands access to a broader pool of investors and enables investors in the United States to trade during U.S. trading hours and in U.S. dollars.

Eric Leire, CEO of Genflow, expressed his excitement about this significant achievement, stating, "We are thrilled to announce that Genflow Biosciences has been admitted to trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States. This move not only expands our reach to a larger investor base and has the potential to enhance liquidity for our shares, but also reinforces our unwavering commitment to our primary listing on the prestigious London Stock Exchange."

Tamara Joseph, Chair of the Board, also expressed her enthusiasm on behalf of the Board of Directors, saying, "Genflow is developing gene therapies that could address an important source of many global illnesses: aging. As the Company moves into Phase I/II clinical trials to treat potentially the orphan condition Werner Syndrome, which causes premature aging, and NASH, a liver disease that affects an estimated 35 million people around the world, it is the right time to retain our London Stock Exchange listing while adding easier access for US investors."

Further information on Genflow's application and the OTCQB market is below:

As a Foreign Private Issuer, Genflow's admission to the OTC Markets is subject to meeting the requirements for OTCQB, which apply to international reporting companies. This includes fulfilling the criteria for exemption under the US Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b) from SEC reporting. The Rule 12g3-2(b) exemption includes the disclosure obligation to ensure that certain information made public or distributed under home market regulations is made publicly available on the Company's website or other electronic information delivery system in English. Thus, the Company will have no additional reporting obligations and incur minimal ongoing costs; admission to the OTC Markets is subject to meeting the requirements for OTCQB, which apply to international reporting companies.

As a verified market, the OTCQB offers transparent trading for companies that have met a minimum bid price test, are current in their financial reporting and have undergone an annual verification and management certification process.

The cross-trading facility is provided through OTC Markets Group Inc., located in New York. OTC Markets operates the world's largest electronic interdealer quotation system for US broker-dealers and offers multiple media channels to increase the visibility of OTC-listed companies. Online brokers such as Ameritrade, Fidelity Investments, Tradestation, Charles Schwab and E-trade all offer OTCQB trades. US investors can find real-time quotes, market information and access current company news and developments on a BSF page on the OTC Markets website at www.otcmarkets.com.

Genflow appointed the corporate securities law firm Galanopoulos & Company as its OTCQB Sponsor to support its onboarding to the OTCQB Venture Market.

Additional information about the OTCQB market can be found at: www.otcmarkets.com/learn/market-101

Genflow Biosciences: Advancing Longevity and Healthspan

Genflow Biosciences is a UK-based biotechnology company established in 2020. The company focuses on developing gene therapies that target the aging process and aim to reduce and delay age-related diseases. Their approach involves using adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors to deliver copies of the Sirtuin-6 (SIRT6) gene variant found in centenarians to cells.

Genflow's mission is to increase the understanding of factors that control and impact lifespan. They research, develop, and commercialize therapeutic solutions to extend healthspan, enabling longer and healthier lives. Genflow is dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for aging in both dogs and humans. By addressing aging, Genflow aims to decrease healthcare costs and alleviate the emotional and societal burden associated with an aging population.

For more information, please visit www.genflowbio.com.

