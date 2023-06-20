Vancouver, BC, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: ABM) (OTCQB: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: R26) (“Aben” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Riley Trimble has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company and has agreed to serve as President and CEO.



Mr. Trimble brings over a decade of experience in corporate development and communications, having worked with companies such as Skyharbour Resources, Surge Copper Corp, Bayfield Ventures, Cypress Development, and Rockridge Resources. His extensive expertise in the US and Canadian capital markets, along with his understanding of managing all aspects of a public company's operations, from capital raising to project acquisition, exploration, and development, will be invaluable as we strive to enhance shareholder value through advancing current projects and assessing future opportunities.

Mr. Trimble commented: "I am thrilled to take on the role of President & CEO at Aben Minerals, dedicated to serving our valued shareholders. Our priority is to unlock the tremendous potential of our existing assets, leveraging their notable historical results. We are also committed to creating shareholder value by expanding our asset base through strategic acquisitions. Aben Minerals is uniquely positioned as a Canadian gold exploration company over the next several years with the Justin Project and Forrest Kerr already showcasing impressive drill results and discovery potential on our extensive landholding. I'm grateful to James for his invaluable mentorship and look forward to working closely with him as we forge the path towards establishing Aben Minerals as a leading Canadian gold company."

James Pettit is continuing in his role as Executive Chairman and Director of Aben Minerals.

The Company also announces that it has issued 1,500,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to its directors, officers, employees and consultants. The Options are exercisable at $0.13 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's incentive stock option plan.

About Aben Minerals:

Aben Minerals is a diversified Canadian gold and critical metals exploration company with exploration projects in the Yukon Territory, British Columbia, and Ontario. The Company’s goal is to increase shareholder value through new discoveries and developing exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions. The Company has 18.7 million shares outstanding.

