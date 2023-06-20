Sharecare wins 32 Digital Health Awards in 2023 competition

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Company secures top spot in seven categories, including Connected Digital Health: Disease Management / Population Health Management for its Enterprise platform

ATLANTA, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare ( SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced it has won 32 Digital Health Awards in the Health Information Resource Center’s 2023 competition. Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the Digital Health Awards honors the best online and virtual health resources for both consumers and professionals.

“Our winning entries are a testament to our talented team’s commitment to deliver reliable, trusted health information, innovative programs, and clinically-validated solutions that empower people at every point of their healthcare journey,” said Dawn Whaley, president and chief marketing officer at Sharecare. “While I’m very excited by our performance in the 2023 Digital Health Awards – including the fact this is the most we have ever won in a single competition – our greatest honor is the privilege to help millions of people improve their holistic well-being and health outcomes through Sharecare’s comprehensive ecosystem each day.”

Earning the top spot in seven categories, including Connected Digital Health: Disease Management / Population Health Management, Sharecare was honored for not only the depth, breadth, and quality of its flagship platform for comprehensive care solutions but also the content, programs, and tools within it. Digital Health Awards also were bestowed to Sharecare for its efforts to engage, educate, and support people in managing their health more broadly through its social channels; content initiatives, including those that support the advancement of health equity; AI-powered, condition-specific virtual assistants; immersive virtual reality capabilities; and app-based behavioral health programs for burnout and weight loss.

Sharecare’s full list of 2023 Digital Health Awards are as follows:

Gold Awards

Silver Awards

Bronze Awards

Merit Awards

About Sharecare
Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

Media Contact:
Sharecare PR Team
[email protected]
404.665.4305

ti?nf=ODg1Njg0NiM1NjQzNTY3IzIwMTkyMjg=
Sharecare-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.