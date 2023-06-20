Company secures top spot in seven categories, including Connected Digital Health: Disease Management / Population Health Management for its Enterprise platform
ATLANTA, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare ( SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced it has won 32 Digital Health Awards in the Health Information Resource Center’s 2023 competition. Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the Digital Health Awards honors the best online and virtual health resources for both consumers and professionals.
“Our winning entries are a testament to our talented team’s commitment to deliver reliable, trusted health information, innovative programs, and clinically-validated solutions that empower people at every point of their healthcare journey,” said Dawn Whaley, president and chief marketing officer at Sharecare. “While I’m very excited by our performance in the 2023 Digital Health Awards – including the fact this is the most we have ever won in a single competition – our greatest honor is the privilege to help millions of people improve their holistic well-being and health outcomes through Sharecare’s comprehensive ecosystem each day.”
Earning the top spot in seven categories, including Connected Digital Health: Disease Management / Population Health Management, Sharecare was honored for not only the depth, breadth, and quality of its flagship platform for comprehensive care solutions but also the content, programs, and tools within it. Digital Health Awards also were bestowed to Sharecare for its efforts to engage, educate, and support people in managing their health more broadly through its social channels; content initiatives, including those that support the advancement of health equity; AI-powered, condition-specific virtual assistants; immersive virtual reality capabilities; and app-based behavioral health programs for burnout and weight loss.
Sharecare’s full list of 2023 Digital Health Awards are as follows:
Gold Awards
- Connected Digital Health: Disease Management / Population Health Management – Sharecare for iOS & Android (Enterprise platform)
- Digital Health Media / Publications: Medical Animation – Virtual Anatomy - Ulcerative Colitis
- Social Media: Twitter – Sharecare on Twitter
- Web-based Digital Health: Digital Health Curation – Virtual Assistant: Chronic Hives (CSU)
- Web-based Digital Health: Portal – A Patient's Guide to Metastatic Breast Cancer
- Web-based Digital Health: Portal – Finding Your Treatment for Bipolar Disorder
- Web-based Digital Health: Web-based Resource / Tool – Virtual Assistant: Type 2 Diabetes
Silver Awards
- Digital Health Media / Publications: Other / Miscellaneous Digital Health Media / Publication – Mind Your Health: Psoriatic Arthritis
- Digital Health Media / Publications: Video – Influenced By: Meningitis B
- Mobile Digital Health Resources: Mobile Application – Eat Right Now for iOS and Android
- Social Media: Facebook – Sharecare on Facebook
- Web-based Digital Health: Digital Health Curation – Early Breast Cancer Virtual Patient Pal
- Web-based Digital Health: Interactive Content / Rich Media – Condition in Motion: Taking Control of Psoriasis
Bronze Awards
- Digital Health Media / Publications: Article Series – Disability Inclusion, featuring How People With Disabilities Can Overcome Barriers to Physical Activity; Mark Barr: Cancer Survivor, Amputee, and Paralympian; and Olympic Medalist Urges Inclusion For People With Disabilities
- Digital Health Media / Publications: Audio Series – From Burnout to Resilience: Clinician Mini Course, available through Unwinding by Sharecare for iOS and Android
- Digital Health Media / Publications: Video – Virtual Journey: A Different Way of Looking at Esophageal Cancer
- Mobile Digital Health Resources: Mobile Application – Sharecare for iOS & Android (Enterprise platform)
- Social Media: YouTube – Sharecare on YouTube
- Web-based Digital Health: Microsite – Inside Out: Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)
- Web-based Digital Health: Interactive Content / Rich Media – Healing: Tracking, Treating and Taming Chronic Migraines
- Web-based Digital Health: Interactive Content / Rich Media – Interactive Physician Consultation For Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
- Web-based Digital Health: Interactive Content / Rich Media – Vital Voices: Psoriatic Arthritis
- Web-based Digital Health: Web-based Resource / Tool – Virtual Anatomy: Atopic Dermatitis
Merit Awards
- Digital Health Media / Publications: Article – 4 Key Habits of Super Agers
- Digital Health Media / Publications: Article – How the Body Reacts to Tragedy—And How to Move Forward
- Digital Health Media / Publications: Newsletter – This Blood Type is Linked to Heart Issues
- Digital Health Media / Publications: Video Series – Yoga for Ankylosing Spondylitis, featuring Morning Yoga Flow for Ankylosing Spondylitis; 3 Yoga Moves For Ankylosing Spondylitis to Maintain Mobility; and 3 Yoga Moves For Ankylosing Spondylitis to Improve Flexibility
- Digital Health Media / Publications: White Paper – Zeroing In: What Zero-Party Data is and Why You Need It
- Social Media: Instagram – Sharecare on Instagram
- Web-based Digital Health: Portal – Rare Disease Roadmap: Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia
- Web-based Digital Health: Web-based Resource / Tool – Care Collective: Type 2 Diabetes
- Web-based Digital Health: Web-based Resource / Tool – Patient Connect: Depression
About Sharecare
Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.
Media Contact:
Sharecare PR Team
[email protected]
404.665.4305
