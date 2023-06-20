Jin Medical International Ltd. Releases New-Generation Ultralight Portable Electric Wheelchairs and Electric Mobility Vehicles for the Elderly

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Changzhou City, China, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jin Medical International Ltd. (the "Company" or “JinMed”) ( ZJYL), a Cayman Islands holding company with Chinese operating entities that manufacture and develop wheelchairs and living aids products, today released a new ultralight electric wheelchair model and a new electric mobility vehicle model for the elderly. The two new models have been developed in collaboration with Nanjing Tech University (“NJTech”), which is a top-tier university with over 100 years of history and is well-known for its training programs for engineers in China. JinMed is responsible for the development and manufacturing of the new models’ electrical components, while NJTech oversees the new models’ style and industrial design. The new models are expected to be ready for sale this year, via multiple sales channels, including online platforms, and authorized dealerships, both in China and overseas markets.

The newly released ultralight and portable wheelchair model is equipped with dual brushless motors and an electromagnetic safety brake system designed to offer reliable performance on slopes with optimal safety. Its large-capacity battery allows for an extended single-charge range of over 25km, while the quick-release battery box design offers both convenience and security.

The new model has a compact and user-friendly interface, which enables 360-degree remote control and a USB plug for powering mobile devices. The new model is made of high-strength aluminum alloy materials but weighs only 21.5kg. It also features a one-button reclining function for the backrest (up to 130 degrees) and an adjustable headrest, providing users with the option to rest in a lying position.

The newly released electric mobility vehicle model is a branded “E-Scooter” which incorporates multidimensional folding technology, so it can be folded into a compact size. Also featuring a powerful motor, safety brake design, the E-Scooter has a large display screen for precise route measurement that is powered by a GPS positioning system to facilitate a worry-free travel experience. The model provides an extended battery life, while the LED headlights are designed to make night-time travel safer. The E-Scooter's design comes in a range of colors and is also made of high-strength lightweight aluminum alloy and a carbon fiber structural skeleton.

Mr Erqi Wang, Chairman and CEO of the Company commented: “Currently electric wheelchairs products attribute to a small portion of our sales and are only sold to a few selected customers to test the markets for these products. We believe the new products being introduced this time represent an important milestone of JinMed’s electric wheelchair and electric mobility scooter products. They represent a significant addition to our existing line of wheelchairs, and address the current market demand for convenient mobility solutions. We expect that these products will provide customers with a superior and more enjoyable experience. Through our collaboration with NJTech, we have developed a cutting-edge product that combines style, functionality, and practicality. NJTech brings their expertise in product styling and industrial design, while JinMed contributes its expertise in electrical components design, resulting in products that we are proud to bring to market.”

“Based on pre-sales order demand, we expect to sell about 2,000 units of the new ultra-lightweight electric wheelchairs and 3,000 units of the new mobility scooters annually.”

“Our commitment to quality and innovation drives us forward as we continue to develop products that meet the needs of our customers. We expect that our partnership with NJTech will yield more groundbreaking products in the future and we look forward to sharing them with our stakeholders.”

AboutJin Medical International Ltd.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered at Changzhou City, Jiangsu Province of China, the Company, through its Chinese operating entities, designs and manufactures wheelchairs and living aids products for people with disabilities, the elderly, and people recovering from injuries. The Company’s Chinese operating entities operate 2 manufacturing plants with approximately 228,257 square feet in the aggregate in Changzhou City and Taizhou City, Jiangsu Province, China. The Company’s Chinese operating entities have established relationships with over 40 distributors in China, and over 20 in the other regions of the world where it currently sells the products. The majority of the Company’s wheelchair products, with more than 30 models, are sold to dealers in Japan and China, including Nissin Medical Industries Co., Ltd, one of the largest medical device distributors in Japan. The Company’s Chinese operating entities own 106 patents and are in the process of registering 22 additional patents with the Patent Administration Department of the People’s Republic of China and continuously deliver innovative wheelchair designs that are both lightweight and ergonomic each year. For more information, please visit: http://www.zhjmedical.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performances, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to achieve its goals and strategies, the Company's future business development and plans for future business development, including its financial conditions and results of operations, product and service demand and acceptance, reputation and brand, the impact of competition and pricing, changes in technology, government regulations, fluctuations in general economic and business conditions, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, as well as its current reports on Form 6-K and other filings, all of which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Wealth Financial Services LLC

Janice Wang

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +86 13811768599

+1 628 283 9214

Attachments

ti?nf=ODg1NzEyNSM1NjQ0MzIzIzUwMDExNDk1OA==
Jin-Medical-International-Ltd-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.