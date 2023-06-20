EVolve will bring together two of Vontier’s key e-mobility technologies -- Driivz and Sparkion , to offer an interoperable electric vehicle and energy management platform solution

EVolve will be led by its newly appointed CEO , Andrew Bennett

EVolve’s formation will solidify Vontier’s leading position in the highest value, pure software segment of the EV Charging and Energy Management Infrastructure market



RALEIGH, N.C., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vontier Corporation ("Vontier”) (: VNT) announced today the formation of EVolve, a new portfolio entity to accelerate its growth as a leader of sustainable solutions for the e-mobility ecosystem.

Powered by market leaders Driivz and Sparkion, EVolve is spearheading the rapid transition to electric mobility by providing an interoperable electric vehicle charging and energy management platform. The solution will enable EV charging providers and fleet operators to simplify and facilitate EV charging economically at scale.

EVolve will be led by newly appointed President and CEO Andrew C. Bennett, who brings forth over 27 years of experience scaling software companies focused on the energy industry. Mr. Bennett was most recently CEO at mPrest. Prior to that, he led sales for IBM's AI Applications Business Unit and served as the GM of Schneider Electric's Energy Business Unit.

The first customer site EVolve will be bringing the joint solution to is Circle K, Norway, where an initial site has recently been installed. Circle K has almost 1600 charge points on their sites across Europe and is owned by the Alimentation Couche-Tard corporation.

“We are very pleased to implement the joint Driivz-Sparkion solution,” said Maria Estenstad Friis, director of Network Development in Circle K E-mobility Europe. “We expect it to be instrumental in unlocking additional onsite power and in delivering a superior driver experience. It will also help strengthen our overall commitment to a more sustainable future. By including storage and smart energy solutions on our sites, we provide the power system with the flexibility needed for more renewable energy production.”

“Our mission is to create a future-proof EV charging and energy management infrastructure,” said EVolve’s CEO Bennett. “This is why we are very excited about our partnership with Circle K, a demonstrated world leader in EV charging. We continuously strive to deliver a seamless EV charging experience for businesses, fleets and drivers, empowering our customers usher in a new era of sustainable mobility and clean energy.”

About Vontier

Vontier (: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting critical mobility and multi-energy technologies and solutions to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by over 8,500 colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company’s website at www.vontier.com.

About Driivz

Driivz, an independent company and wholly owned subsidiary of Vontier, is a leading global software supplier to EV charging operators and service providers, accelerating the plug-in EV industry's dynamic and continuous transformation. The company's intelligent, cloud-based platform spans EV charging operations, energy management, advanced billing capabilities and driver self-service tools.

Driivz's team of EV experts serves customers in more than 30 countries, including global industry players such as Shell, Volvo Group, EVgo, Centrica, Circle K, Recharge, ElaadNL, ESB, Mer, Francis Energy, Ennet Corporation and eMobility Power. The Driivz platform currently manages tens of thousands of public chargers (hundreds of thousands in roaming) and hundreds of millions of transactions for millions of EV drivers in North America, Europe and APAC. For more information, please visit http://www.driivz.com.

About Sparkion

Sparkion, a Vontier-owned (: VNT) company, is a leader in energy management solutions for the behind-the-meter industry, with a focus on electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVSE). Sparkion’s AI-driven Energy Platform enables EV site owners, fleet operators and businesses to optimize energy usage and consumption in real-time, maximize the use of on-site renewables and become energy resilient. For more information, please visit www.sparkion.io.

