CHICAGO, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - Alliance Creative Group, Inc., ( http://www.ACGX.us ) ( Stock Symbol ACGX ) is pleased to announce the completion of an equity partnership, consulting, and financing agreement related to the Coastal Spritz brands.

The Coastal Spritz brand is growing fast and gaining momentum. Currently, Coastal can be found in over a dozen states and in over 1,000 stores. Some retailers include: Costco, HEB, Jewel Osco, Meijer, Liquor Barn, and lots more as well as GoPuff and SpiritHub online. The product can also be found in iconic venues such as Wrigley Field, The Grand Ol' Opry, and The Philadelphia Zoo.

ACG is now a strategic equity and consulting partner that will help Coastal expand the current business while evaluating new potential opportunities. ACG will also provide some financial support while continuing additional conversations with other potential partners to execute the overall business plans.

Paul Sorkin, CEO of the Alliance Creative Group, Inc. said, "This opportunity was a natural fit for our shared resources model. It allows us to leverage many existing relationships and let us attempt to integrate additional strategic opportunities to add to our foundation. We believe this could open up potential conversations for us to elevate other ways to create long term value for our shareholders, investors, and partners in the long-term."

About Alliance Creative Group, Inc.

Alliance Creative Group, Inc. ( Stock Symbol: ACGX ) is a Parent Holding Company on the OTC market. The strategy ACG intends to deploy is a shared resource model where internal divisions, portfolio companies and strategic investments are vertically integrated, optimizing efficiencies and cost savings. ACG will apply some of its resources towards diversified classifications of real estate with a strong focus on distressed assets and healthcare. ACG will leverage its internal construction company to provide services while looking for some distressed value-add projects and opportunities. The remaining resources may be applied to a mix of early-stage equity investments in companies that synergize with the company's shared resource model and secured investment opportunities. ACG's strategic mission is to utilize a unique blend of capital, relationships, experience, and secured investment structures to increase value for its clients, partners, investors, and shareholders while reducing the overall risk. The company's big picture long term plan is to create an ecosystem of shared resources that can provide quality resources with reduced expenses while acting as a partner for internal projects. The intent is to have multiple businesses and investment projects or divisions to help diversify the risk and generate potential revenue in multiple ways while leveraging both the private and public markets. For more information, visit www.AllianceCreativeGroup.com or www.ACGX.us .

About Coastal Spritz

Coastal Spritz ( https://coastalspritz.com/ ) is a low ABV premium light wine in a can. Coastal blends a carefully sourced selection of West Coast rosé and wine varietals with sparkling water and real fruit juice to create a single serving ready to drink (RTD) wine in a can. The Award winning Coastal provides 6 flavors: Classic Rosé Spritz, Pineapple Rosé Spritz, Watermelon Rosé Spritz, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc. All products are 100 calories or less, 5 grams of sugar or less, and contain all natural ingredients. The rosé collection is sweetened with monk fruit to provide a cleaner and more enjoyable drinking experience without compromising on taste or quality. The Coastal Spritz brand is growing fast and gaining momentum. Currently, Coastal can be found in over a dozen states and in over 1,000 stores. Some retailers include: Costco, HEB, Jewel Osco, Meijer, Liquor Barn, and lots more, as well as GoPuff and SpiritHub online. We can also be found in iconic venues such as Wrigley Field, The Grand Ol' Opry, and The Philadelphia Zoo, where we continue to captivate wine enthusiasts who are looking for a refreshing and convenient beverage choice.

For more info: www.CoastalSpritz.com

