Third annual awards program recognizes the world's most innovative solutions that successfully integrate Garmin wearable technology into health and wellness programs

OLATHE, Kan., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced a global call for entries for its 2023 Garmin Health Awards, celebrating the world's most innovative solutions that successfully leverage the power of Garmin wearable technology into health or wellness programs. Winners in three categories will be announced at the Garmin Health Summit November 9-10 in Singapore and will receive Garmin wearables worth up to $10,000.

"The Garmin Health Awards has established itself as one of the most coveted honors in the industry. Last year more than 60 leading providers submitted data-based solutions in a broad range of use cases from digital therapy, rehabilitation, engagement, fitness and wellness. Powered by high quality physiological data from Garmin wearables, these new and innovative solutions are helping advance wellness initiatives all over the world." — Jörn Watzke, Senior Director Garmin Health

Applicants are encouraged to apply for the Garmin Health Awards in one of three categories:

Health Care & Research: University-level research, clinical trials, patient monitoring, digital therapeutics, rehabilitation, and prevention or other health care and research-related initiatives

Insurance or reinsurance programs, dynamic underwriting, Biological Age Model (BAM), customer loyalty, worker safety, driver safety, or other insurance or corporate wellness-related initiatives Fitness & Wellness: Fitness, well-being platforms or other activity-based solutions

For consideration, solutions or research projects should be established and active, and must use Garmin smartwatches, fitness trackers or smart scales. Submissions will be evaluated on customer benefit, scalability, uniqueness, innovation and performance. Each solution should apply to only one category, but multiple solutions may be submitted.

Applications will be accepted from June 13 through July 24, 2023. In September, finalists will be notified and invited to provide a pitch video that will be presented at the 2023 Garmin Health Summit. Judges from the insurance, health and fitness industries will evaluate solutions and programs at the Summit, and winners will be announced that same evening. Visit garmin.com/garmin-health-award for program details, application instructions and a list of 2022 winners.

Follow this link to view the 2022 Garmin Health Summit recap video.

About Garmin Health

Garmin Health provides custom enterprise business solutions that leverage Garmin's extensive wearable portfolio and high-quality sensor data for applications in the corporate wellness, population health, and patient monitoring markets. The Garmin Health API allows third parties to ask customers to share their data in accordance with their specific privacy policies. As part of a global company that designs, manufactures and ships products worldwide, Garmin Health supports its customers' commerce and logistics needs, allowing enterprises to scale with a single, trusted partner. For more information, email our press team , connect with us on LinkedIn , or visit us online at garmin.com/health .

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

