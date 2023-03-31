Tata Motors Limited files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2023

PR Newswire

MUMBAI, India, June 13, 2023

MUMBAI, India, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Motors Limited (the "Company") (BSE: 500570) (BSE: 570001) (NSE: TATAMOTORS) (NSE: TATAMTRDVR) announces that it has on June 12, 2023 filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (the "Form 20-F") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Form 20-F includes the Company's audited financial statements prepared under the International Financial Reporting Standards for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

The Form 20-F is available on the website of the Company at http://www.tatamotors.com/investor/sec-filing/ and can also be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. As mentioned on the Company's website, the holders of the Company's American Depositary Receipts can receive a hard copy of the Form 20-F and the complete audited financial statements, free of charge from the Company, upon submission of a request via an email addressed to [email protected].

About Tata Motors

Part of the USD 128 billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited (BSE: 500570) (BSE: 570001) (NSE: TATAMOTORS) (NSE: TATAMTRDVR), a USD 42 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fuelled by state-of-the-art design and R&D centres located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. The company is pioneering India's Electric Vehicle (EV) transition and driving the shift towards sustainable mobility solutions by preparing a tailor-made product strategy, leveraging the synergy between the Group companies and playing an active role liasoning with the Government in developing the policy framework.

With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia, Tata Motors' vehicles are marketed in Africa, Middle East, Latin America, South East Asia and SAARC countries. As of March 31, 2023, Tata Motors' operations inter alia includes 88 consolidated subsidiaries, 2 joint operations, 3 joint ventures and numerous equity-accounted associates, including their subsidiaries, in respect of which the company exercises significant influence.

To know more, please visit (www.tatamotors.com; also follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TataMotors)

Media Contact Information

Tata Motors Corporate Communications: +91 22-66657613 / [email protected]

