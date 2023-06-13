Oracle Announces Sleek and Stylish New Restaurant POS Workstations

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, June 13, 2023

MICROS Workstation 8 Series offers modern, powerful hardware that can be configured to meet each restaurant's unique vibe and space requirements

AUSTIN, Texas, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From the dining room to the deck, restaurants are increasingly evolving their physical environments to create a unique experience for diners. To ensure they have the powerful, flexible hardware needed to support nearly any configuration, Oracle today announced the Oracle MICROS Workstation 8 Series. Featuring a slim profile with 14-inch touchscreen display and platinum finish, the new workstations deliver quality and durability in a sleek, ergonomic package.

See the Oracle MICROS Workstation 8 in action at HITEC booth #224 on June 27-29th or The Hospitality Show booth #619 on June 27-29th.

"Form meets function with the Oracle MICROS Workstation 8 Series," said Simon de Montfort Walker, executive vice president and general manager for Oracle Food and Beverage. "It's elegant and lowers the physical barrier between staff and customer. More importantly it's the result of in-depth studies on the needs of customers and staff. It can be modified to fit its surroundings, and comes with a new simple out-of-the-box installation process. Underneath the sleek exterior is a rugged workhorse that when coupled with our Simphony and Payments Cloud solutions, becomes a reliable, powerful hub at the heart of a restaurant's operation."

The Workstation 8 Series features multiple configuration options. This includes a mount for a low profile setup that helps remove any barriers between staff and guests or a vertical stand with weighted base for a streamlined countertop design that conceals cabling for a clean aesthetic. Restaurants can implement a workstation on its own or leverage the Peripheral Expansion Module (PEM), which provides options for a cash drawer, scale, or scanner.

Designed as a fan-less system with a broad operating temperature range, the Workstation 8 Series can be used in a wide range of harsh environments. And with its IP-rating, the Workstation 8 can withstand splashes and spills to reduce the risk of downtime.

The Workstation 8 Series also features a powerful Celeron Quad-Core CPU with the option for either Windows 10 IoT Enterprise or Oracle Linux for MICROS. With the latter, there is no additional charge for an operating system license, and Oracle will manage the hardware and provide a single channel for the operating system, software, hardware, maintenance, and support.

About Oracle Food & Beverage
Oracle helps ambitious food and beverage providers transact in new ways, place their customers at the center of every business decision, and deliver great guest experiences. With Oracle MICROS Simphony Cloud, an open and extensible digital transaction platform for unified restaurant commerce, thousands of operators around the world inform and automate their operations and deliver personalized staff and customer experiences. Learn more at Oracle Food and Beverage.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

favicon.png?sn=SF26505&sd=2023-06-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-announces-sleek-and-stylish-new-restaurant-pos-workstations-301848693.html

SOURCE Oracle

