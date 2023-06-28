TACO BELL® AND CROCS PARTNER FOR LIMITED EDITION COLLAB

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., June 13, 2023

Crocs' first Mellow Slide collaboration with Taco Bell kicks off today with early access for Taco Bell Rewards Members on June 20* and nationwide availability on June 28

IRVINE, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hottest summer slides just dropped! Taco Bell is teaming up with Crocs, the world leader in innovative casual footwear, on the first-ever Mellow Slide limited edition collaboration. The iconic brands have reimagined Crocs' comfy Mellow Slides and added some heat so fans can be reminded to Live Más with every step.

Taco_Bell_x_Crocs.jpg

With a simple, yet modern design, Crocs Mellow Slides boast a mood-boosting silhouette and blissful design to allow your feet to melt into the footbeds. Inspired by Taco Bell's signature colors, black and purple, the Taco Bell x Crocs Mellow Slides feature an ombre-like fade with "Live" and "Más" imprinted separately in white within each footbed. The slides are perfect for a beach trip, park hang - or a quick trip to Taco Bell when a craving strikes.

"This collaboration delivers on what both of our brands do best—listening to our fans and bringing their ideas to life in fun and unexpected ways," said Heidi Cooley, Chief Marketing Officer, Crocs. "We know it doesn't get much better than kicking back in comfort with a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, so pairing our Mellow Slide with Taco Bell is the perfect combo!"

This might not be Taco Bell's first rodeo in the retail space, but it is the brand's first time working with Crocs. Rewind to 2019, Taco Bell opened up a real life Taco Shop hotel gift shop in its Palm Springs limited time pop-up hotel, The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel & Resort serving up swimwear, sunglasses, lifesize sauce packet pool floats and more gear to enjoy poolside; while offering the same items online for those to enjoy from afar.

"Like Taco Bell, Crocs is all about tapping into culture and allowing their passionate fans to express themselves," said Taylor Montgomery, US Chief Marketing Officer. "We tapped into that link between the two brands and we're pumped to be able to share this exclusive Taco Bell x Crocs Mellow Slide with our fans. We're always looking for unexpected ways to give back to our Rewards Members and giving them early access to order their own pair of slides feels perfect as everyone gears up for the summer."

Mark your calendars for the drop to go nationwide on June 28, available exclusively on crocs.com, retailing for $60. Early access for the slides will be shared with fans who have reached FIRE! Tier status, so watch your Taco Bell app inbox on June 20 for an exclusive link to be granted priority access to enter crocs.com**.

About Taco Bell Corp.
For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com, our Newsroom at www.TacoBell.com/news or www.TacoBell.com/popular-links. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and subscribing to our YouTube channel.

About Crocs, Inc.
Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. please visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, please visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com.

* Taco Bell Rewards program is available at participating US locations. Terms and conditions apply.** A limited number of select Taco Bell x Crocs Collection items will be available for Early Access from 6/20/23-6/21/23 to Fire! Tier members. Fire! Tier members will receive a special link via App Inbox Message that will allow them Early Access to purchase the select items while supplies last. Once the limited number of select items are sold, no further purchases will be allowed until the national retail sales launch on 6/28/23. Only current Taco Bell Rewards Members who have achieved Fire! Tier status as of 6/19/23, will receive the App Inbox Message. Non-transferable and cannot be combined with any other offer. Taco Bell Rewards program is available at participating US locations. Terms and conditions apply.

Elyssa Kanter – Edelman
[email protected]

Jacqueline Cisneros – Taco Bell Corp.
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA26901&sd=2023-06-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taco-bell-and-crocs-partner-for-limited-edition-collab-301848828.html

SOURCE Taco Bell Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA26901&Transmission_Id=202306130800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA26901&DateId=20230613
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.