Avanos Medical, Inc. To Host Investor Day on June 20, 2023

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 13, 2023

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) today announced that it will host an Investor Day at Convene on 101 Park Avenue, New York, on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023.

Chief Executive Officer Joe Woody, and SVP, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Transformation Officer, Michael Greiner, along with key members of Avanos' senior management team, will discuss the company's commercial optimization, innovation, supply chain effectiveness, and financial transformation.

Formal presentations followed by a question and answer session will begin at 1 p.m. ET and end at approximately 4 p.m. ET. Product showcases will also be held before and after the formal presentation. If you are interested in attending the event, please contact [email protected] to receive a formal invitation. Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the event here.

About Avanos Medical, Inc.

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) is a medical technology company focused on delivering clinically superior medical device solutions that will help patients get back to the things that matter. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we are committed to addressing some of today's most important healthcare needs, including providing a vital lifeline for nutrition to patients from hospital to home, and reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. We develop, manufacture and market our recognized brands globally and hold leading market positions in multiple categories across our portfolio. For more information, visit Avanos.com and follow Avanos Medical on Twitter (@AvanosMedical), LinkedIn and Facebook.

