CareCloud and medSR to Showcase Revenue Optimization and Operational Streamlining Solutions at HFMA Conference

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SOMERSET, N.J., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. ( CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in health care technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today confirmed its participation as an exhibitor at the Healthcare Financial Management Association’s annual conference. The conference, scheduled to take place from June 25-28 in Nashville, will provide a prime platform for CareCloud to showcase its innovative offerings. Representatives from CareCloud's medSR division will also be in CareCloud’s booth, further enriching the experience for attendees.

One of the largest events in healthcare finance, the conference is expected to attract more than 3,000 attendees from across the nation. With its strategic general sessions, 70+ educational sessions, and seven content tracks, the conference offers a comprehensive program spanning four days. Attendees will gain valuable insights from industry thought leaders, explore topics such as revenue cycle management (RCM), healthcare analytics, and value-based care, and engage in networking opportunities.

CareCloud, recognized for its comprehensive suite of technology-enabled solutions that optimize the revenue cycle, will emphasize the ways in which it can enhance RCM, improve patient engagement, and streamline administrative processes. Visitors to CareCloud’s booth will explore the capabilities of CareCloud's intelligent robotic process automation bots, which provide automated support for tasks such as claims processing, billing and invoicing, medical data entry, claims and eligibility verification, and more. Additionally, CareCloud will showcase its RCM staff augmentation services, offering healthcare organizations access to skilled professionals to supplement their workforce and enhance operational efficiency. Visitors will also learn about CareCloud's comprehensive chronic care management and remote patient monitoring solutions, enabling providers to deliver proactive and personalized care to patients with chronic conditions.

Representatives from the medSR division will join CareCloud in the booth to showcase their expertise as a leading healthcare information technology and operations consulting firm. medSR specializes in transforming healthcare organizations through services such as RCM, operations improvement, information technology strategy and support, and more. medSR's aim is to provide reliable partnerships to hospitals and businesses, optimizing operations by implementing new software systems or streamlining existing processes.

"Addressing the challenges in the healthcare sector is a shared responsibility," stated Karl Johnson, president of CareCloud Force, who will be present at the booth during the HFMA conference. "In this critical moment, it is imperative that we leverage our collective expertise to enhance accessibility, affordability, and sustainability in healthcare. We are delighted to attend the HFMA conference and demonstrate how CareCloud and our medSR division can deliver solutions powered by advanced technologies, alongside cost-effective staffing and consulting services. Our aim is to optimize revenue and streamline operations for healthcare providers, enabling them to provide high-quality care efficiently."

Bruce Adler, vice president and RCM practice leader at medSR, further emphasized the impact of advanced technology solutions and efficient revenue cycle management. "By leveraging advanced technology solutions, optimizing operational processes, and implementing efficient revenue cycle management strategies, healthcare organizations can achieve financial stability while delivering high-quality care," said Adler. "We are thrilled to showcase our expertise in healthcare IT consulting at the HFMA conference and illustrate how our solutions drive revenue optimization, leading to improved financial outcomes and enhanced patient experiences."

For more information about CareCloud, please visit carecloud.com. To learn more about medSR, please visit medsr.com.

About CareCloud
CareCloud ( CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:
Bill Korn
Chief Strategy Officer
CareCloud
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Asher Dewhurst
ICR Westwicke
[email protected]

Media Inquiries:
Alexis Feinberg
ICR Westwicke
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg1NzIzMyM1NjQ0Njc5IzIwMjY2MTg=
CareCloud-Inc.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.