Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, today announced CURE+International, a Michigan-headquartered nonprofit organization providing free surgical interventions to children living with treatable disabilities, is going paperless in its network of seven hospitals across Africa.

In 2017, CURE International leveraged Bahmni, an open source Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system governed by the Bahmni+Coalition, to build EMR functionality in outpatient and patient registrations. With its vision to digitize the hospitals in Africa across multiple workflows for increased efficiency, CURE+selected+Thoughtworks, who was instrumental in conceiving and building Bahmni during its early years, and remains a part of the Bahmni Coalition’s core governing committee.

“As all the world-class, comprehensive care that CURE International provides is sponsored, children and their families can focus on one thing - healing,” said Justin Narducci, President/CEO, CURE International. “By partnering with Thoughtworks, CURE International is advancing its vision of a paperless hospital, expanding its Bahmni integration to provide a seamless experience for the pediatric patient from the initial visit through post-surgery follow-up, including higher levels of digital workflow integration with electronic health records and inpatient administration systems.”

Thoughtworks’s engineering teams will work side-by-side with CURE technical and clinical teams to implement and build features across this new EMR platform creating differentiated experiences for pediatric patients, surgeons and caregivers. The teams will leverage Thoughtworks’ 25+ years of software excellence and proven methodologies to build experiences powered by integrated technology, digital innovation and design.

“We are deeply committed to collaborating with organizations who extend access to healthcare to communities where it remains inadequate or available only to a select few,” said Chris+Murphy, chief executive officer, Thoughtworks North America. “We are delighted to be working with CURE International to bring together experience-led design thinking, innovative digital solutions and consulting that provide immediate, tangible benefit to medical professionals and their patients.”

Supporting resources:

CURE+International is a Christian nonprofit organization operating a global network of eight children’s hospitals that offer free surgical interventions for children living with treatable disabilities. CURE hospitals provide life-changing care for children suffering from conditions such as cleft lip/palate, neglected clubfoot, bowed legs, burn contractures, spina bifida, brain tumors, and hydrocephalus. In addition to world-class clinical service, CURE ministers to the emotional and spiritual needs of patients and their communities. Since its inception in 1996, CURE has completed more than 5 million patient visits and 300,000 life-changing surgeries. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fcure.org.

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 11,500 people strong across 51 offices in 18 countries. For 30 years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613985144/en/

