monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today announced the results of a global survey conducted of 4,000 workers worldwide, across various industries. With the changing workforce landscape, monday.com sought to understand how important employees regard software and technology tools in the pursuit of productivity. Topline results show a significant disconnect between organizations and employees regarding efficient processes, tools, and workflow and how to be the most productive.

Created in partnership with independent research company RepData+LLC, the survey found that while employees worldwide are seeking simplicity regarding their work processes, a common obstacle is hindering them; their companies. For example, 92% of employees say productivity is a key to business success in 2023, and 80% of employees worldwide believe collaboration and productivity tools improve employee engagement. However, only 26% of employees fully agree they have the tools to streamline work processes. With business pressures escalating in 2023, organizations must prioritize addressing and eliminating the friction hindering their employees' productivity.

“With the rise of varied work structures over the last few years, including remote, in-person, hybrid, and virtual, we’ve seen expectations of our work life fundamentally shift,” said Hila Levy-Loya, VP of Strategy at monday.com. “These results further prove what we’ve always known - employees want to maximize their efficiency at work in the way that is best for them. It’s important that everyone in an organization - from entry-level employee to manager to C-Suite executive - feels empowered to use the right tools to navigate this new landscape and help them be the most productive, no matter how or where they work.”

The report includes several notable findings that paint a picture of employee sentiment about their day-to-day, including:

Less is more. Employees want to go back to basics.

On average, workers use 10.5 technology tools monthly, split evenly between web-based (i.e., Gmail, Slack, etc.) and PC-based (Outlook, MS Office, etc.).

Globally, workers believe they could save 10+ hours weekly with tech consolidation.

Employees recognize the value of streamlining work technology and tools.

80% (87% US, 83% AU, 82% UK) of knowledge workers believe collaboration and productivity tools improve employee engagement.

Globally, about 3 in 4 workers agree consolidation of their company’s toolset should be a high priority – with this higher in larger companies (79% v 72%) - (83% US, 78% AU, 83% UK) Interestingly, there was higher agreement among those scoring their company well at using tech to simplify processes (83% v 72%), possibly suggesting they’ve seen benefits and want more.



Workflow Automation is a top priority for employees but organizations are lacking in education and delivery

Despite a lack of clarity on how to achieve it, there was strong agreement Workflow Automation (the use of software to complete some tasks and activities without the need for human input) would boost productivity (84% - 86% US, 87% AU, 86% UK) while making workers happier and improving morale

Only 26% (28% US, 21% AU, 21% UK) of workers completely agreed their company had the tools already to automate

78% (82% US, 83% AU, 80% UK) of knowledge workers say workflow automation will change their daily lives, for the better, over the next three years

76% (79% US, 76% AU, 76% UK) of knowledge workers say workflow automation should be a higher priority in their company

As we navigate this evolving world of work, employees are craving productivity, and organizations need to meet them where they are. With employees experiencing more autonomy in the workplace, they need to feel empowered with the right tools to work more efficiently in the most flexible workforce we’ve ever experienced. Organizations must be open to reimagining their infrastructure, processes, and operations to set up their employees for success.

To review the full survey results and learn more, visit this page.

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is a low code- no code platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has offices in Tel Aviv, New York, Miami, Chicago, Denver, London, Warsaw, Sydney, Melbourne, São Paulo, and Tokyo. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 186,000 customers across 200 industries in over 200 countries and territories.

Visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook. For more information about monday.com, please visit our Press+Room.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230612385768/en/