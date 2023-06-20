RingCentral%2C+Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of AI-powered global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that Bobbie Grafeld has been appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer. Reporting to Mo Katibeh, President and Chief Operating Officer, Grafeld will be responsible for developing and executing human resources strategy in support of the company’s overall strategic priorities.

“We are delighted to welcome Bobbie to the RingCentral+leadership+team to lead our talent and people operations teams as well as ignite our global people community around RingCentral’s strategic direction,” said Mo Katibeh, President and Chief Operating Officer. “It’s often said business does not create value - people do! With Bobbie at the helm, I look forward to further aligning our people around our business priorities, fostering a unique culture around our ‘Win as One’ philosophy, and continuing to develop a diverse and inclusive workplace where everyone feels appreciated, recognized, and rewarded for their impact.”

Grafeld brings 20+ years of experience in leading global talent management, talent acquisition, leadership development, and organizational development for corporations including Walmart Labs, eBay, and PayPal. Most recently, Grafeld served as Chief People Officer for video game publisher, 2K.

“RingCentral is recognized as having a great+workplace+culture,” said Bobbie Grafeld, Chief Human Resources Officer. “I’m excited to join RingCentral and look forward to continuing to build on the company’s foundation of a global workplace culture that is focused on talent progression, recognition, and a philosophy that rewards impact and long term people development, creating value for the business and its employees, customers, and shareholders.”

Grafeld was recently recognized by Business+Insider as one of the top 14 innovative HR leaders driving change within their companies and industries, with a particular focus on compassion, mental health, and DEI. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Management from Pepperdine University.

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a leading global provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions that seamlessly combine phone, messaging, video meetings, and contact center. RingCentral empowers customers with AI-powered conversation intelligence that unlocks insights from their interaction data to accelerate business outcomes. With decades of expertise in reliable and secure cloud communications, RingCentral has earned the trust of millions of customers and thousands of partners worldwide. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

