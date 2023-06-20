Alzamend+Neuro%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (“Alzamend”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (“Alzheimer’s”), bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder (“MDD”) and post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”), today announced that CEO Stephan Jackman will participate as a panelist at the upcoming Maxim Group Virtual Healthcare Conference, to be held between June 20 –22, 2023.

The “Mental Health, More Critical Than Ever” panel will begin at 2:00 PM ET on Tuesday June 20, 2023. Mr. Jackman looks forward to providing a brief overview of Alzamend’s therapeutic pipeline, followed by participation in an interactive/discussion/ Q&A session.

Register to watch the panel, https%3A%2F%2Fm-vest.com%2Fevents%2Fhealthcare-06202023.

Summary of the “Mental Health, More Critical Than Ever” Panel

Mental health-related issues continue to capture attention around the unmet need via media, social media, investors and drug developers. Novel drugs continue to emerge from the clinic and into commercialization, offering increased therapeutic benefit over standard of care. Maxim Group's Jason McCarthy and Joanne Lee will host an interactive panel discussion with the senior management from Alzamend, Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI), Reviva Pharmaceuticals (RVPH) and Bionomics (BNOX).

Summary of the Maxim Group Virtual Healthcare Conference

The exponential growth in knowledge and expertise in science and medicine continues to drive opportunities in the healthcare space. These include multiple therapeutic categories and emerging technologies, which presenting companies at this year’s Maxim Healthcare Conference are focused on, and for many, that includes key data-driven events in 2023. Maxim Senior Analysts will host a wide range of biotechnology and medical device companies in a series of presentations and interactive discussions with CEOs and key management.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, bipolar disorder, MDD and PTSD. Our mission is to rapidly develop and market safe and effective treatments. Our current pipeline consists of two novel therapeutic drug candidates, AL001 - a patented ionic cocrystal technology delivering lithium via a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline and salicylate, and ALZN002 - a patented method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of a patient’s immunological system to combat Alzheimer’s. Both of our product candidates are licensed from the University of South Florida Research Foundation, Inc. pursuant to royalty-bearing exclusive worldwide licenses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Alzamend undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect Alzamend’s business and financial results are included in Alzamend’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on Alzamend’s website at www.Alzamend.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613014285/en/

