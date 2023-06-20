Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services and integrated payment processing, today announced the completion of an issuer certification and connection with Mastercard®, a global leader in payment technology. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Paysign and reinforces its commitment to delivering enhanced payment experiences for its clients and cardholders.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613393450/en/

Paysign and Mastercard logos pictures with several prepaid cards in a row. (Graphic: Business Wire)

By connecting with Mastercard, Paysign gains access to a robust global network. This partnership brings a multitude of benefits to Paysign, its clients and cardholders, including:

Enhanced Security: As a trusted leader in payment technology, Mastercard offers advanced security features and fraud protection mechanisms. By leveraging Mastercard's robust security infrastructure, Paysign enhances its clients' confidence in the safety and integrity of their payment transactions.

Innovative Solutions: The collaboration between Paysign and Mastercard paves the way for the development of cutting-edge payment solutions. Paysign can now leverage Mastercard's extensive expertise and resources to create innovative products and services that address evolving customer needs.

Seamless Integration: Paysign's integration with Mastercard streamlines payment processes, enabling faster and more efficient transactions. This seamless integration enhances the overall user experience, promoting customer satisfaction and loyalty.

"We are thrilled to have completed our certification and established a connection with Mastercard," said Matt Lanford, Paysign’s President and COO. "This collaboration not only strengthens our position in the market but also enables us to deliver enhanced payment solutions to our clients. The expanded global network and advanced security measures offered by Mastercard will undoubtedly benefit our customers, empowering them to grow their businesses and provide exceptional payment experiences to their customers."

Paysign's successful certification and connection with Mastercard underlines its commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. This partnership positions Paysign as a key player in the payment industry and sets the stage for continued growth and success.

For businesses interested in learning more about Paysign’s suite of solutions, please visit %3Cb%3Epaysign.com%2Fsolutions%3C%2Fb%3E.

About Paysign, Inc.

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) is a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services and integrated payment processing designed for businesses, consumers and government institutions. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in southern Nevada, the company creates customized, innovative payment solutions for clients across all industries, including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hospitality, and retail. Built on the foundation of a reliable payments platform, Paysign’s end-to-end technologies securely enable digital financial services and facilitate the distribution of funds for donor compensation, copay assistance, payroll, customer incentives, employee rewards, travel expenses, per diem, reimbursements, gift cards, rebates, and countless other exchanges of value. Paysign’s solutions lower costs, streamline operations and improve client, employee and partner loyalty. To learn more, visit paysign.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613393450/en/