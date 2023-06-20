UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise+automation software company, today released its Fiscal Year 2023 Impact Report. In this report, the Company highlights the different dimensions of its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) approach and its impact across four pillars: Automation for Good, empowering our people, protecting the planet, and ensuring good governance.

It provides context and metrics for critical areas of performance, including data privacy and security; diversity and inclusion initiatives; talent engagement and retention; volunteering and community outreach; upskilling and reskilling efforts; energy management; and corporate governance. This annual report, for the first time, details two important milestones achieved by UiPath during the reporting period.

The report shares the company’s first materiality assessment, which is the result of an in-depth study and identifies the most relevant areas of impact on stakeholders. UiPath places strong emphasis on stakeholder engagement to inform its ESG approach, and completion of this assessment ensures that the ESG strategy is anchored in an understanding of stakeholders’ expectations and priorities.

In addition, for the first time, the report includes a comprehensive greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory of data across Scopes 1, 2, and 3 and introduces a commitment by UiPath to set corporate climate targets, in alignment with the Science-Based Target Initiative (SBTi).

“We are proud to announce our latest Impact Report, which reflects our commitment to rigorous standards of ESG performance. We take seriously our accountability for the impact our business has on people, society, and the planet,” said Daniel Dines, UiPath Co-Founder and Co-CEO. “We are continuing to broaden our ESG commitments and pursuing an ambitious vision to leverage automation for good.”

“At UiPath, we believe that automation is a force for good, enabling us to create a more sustainable, inclusive, and equitable world. It’s our responsibility to not only help our customers meet their ESG goals but to constantly push ourselves and our entire industry forward,” said Rob Enslin, Co-CEO at UiPath. “We are confident that our technology can drive incredible positive impact around the world, and we will continue to work hard to make a difference.”

The report is aligned to global best-practice standards, including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value.

