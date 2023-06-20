Ruth's Chris Steak House Now Open in Mt. Pleasant

Ruth%26rsquo%3Bs+Chris+Steak+House, famous for its unmatched dining experience and steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, today announced its newest location is open for business in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan inside the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House announced its newest location in Mt. Pleasant, which is now open for business. It is located at 6800 Soaring Eagle Blvd. and brings an unmatched dining experience to the area with its 8,965 square-foot location. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Mt. Pleasant Ruth’s Chris restaurant, located at 6800 Soaring Eagle Blvd., brings an unmatched dining experience to the Central Michigan area with its 8,965 square-foot location. The new space features three main dining rooms, a luxurious bar and bar-lounge, patio with ample seating, as well as a private dining room that can accommodate personal and family celebrations, business meetings and more. The space is elegantly appointed and thoughtfully designed to provide a comfortably elegant, warm, and welcoming dining experience for every guest.

“We’ve had the absolute pleasure of serving the Michigan community for many years, and are fortunate to make our one-of-a-kind experience available to even more guests in the area,” said Michael Atkins, general manager for the Mt. Pleasant Ruth’s Chris. “Ruth’s Chris offers guests an exclusive dining experience – whether they’re celebrating a special occasion or enjoying an intimate dinner – no matter the size, we look forward to welcoming guests into our restaurant and showcasing the highest quality food, beverages, and service in a warm and inviting atmosphere.”

With more than 150 restaurants around the globe, Ruth’s Chris has been in business since 1965. As part of the pre-opening celebration for its newest restaurant, Ruth’s Chris hosted a special dinner with community leaders, business owners and Ruth’s Chris executives with 100% of the proceeds from which were donated to Greater Lansing Food Bank.

“The Mt. Pleasant location is our fourth in the Michigan area, representing an exciting expansion in the region that further entrenches us in Michigan’s fine dining scene,” said Cheryl Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. “We’re thrilled to continue to serve this community and look forward to more expansion opportunities in the near future.”

At Ruth's Chris, the last bite is just as good as the first. The company’s perfected broiling method and seasoning techniques ensure each cut of USDA Prime beef arrives cooked to perfection and sizzling on a 500-degree plate – just the way Ruth’s Chris founder Ruth Fertel liked it. Representing the highest-quality beef, these cuts are well marbled and hand-selected for thickness and tenderness. Ruth only served her guests the finest, and that’s why Ruth’s Chris serves custom-aged USDA Prime beef.

While Ruth’s Chris’ USDA Prime steaks and their signature sizzle may have put the restaurant on the map, guests can also enjoy fresh seafood, scratch-made side dishes and desserts, craft cocktails and choice wines, all served with the sort of hospitality that would make its namesake proud.

Ruth’s Chris Mt. Pleasant also offers its unbeatable Happy Hour, which includes mouthwatering food and full-size appetizers, hand-crafted cocktails and wine starting at only $9 from 4:00p.m. – 6:00p.m. every Sunday through Friday.

For more information and hours of operation, or to make a reservation, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fruthschris.com%2Fmt-pleasant or call (989) 422-8222.

About Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth's Chris Steak House was founded by Ruth Fertel 58 years ago in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ruth had a recipe for everything – from how to prepare her signature sizzling steaks to how to treat her guests. This timeless formula is a testament to how one neighborhood eatery has become the largest collection of upscale steak houses in the world, with more than 150 restaurant locations around the globe. Ruth's Chris remains true to its heritage, helping guests make their best memories on 500-degree sizzling plates.

Ruth's Chris Steak House. This is how it’s done.

For more information, visit RuthsChris.com, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

