SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Remote - GitLab Inc. , ​​the most comprehensive AI-powered enterprise DevSecOps platform, today announced the appointment of Josh Lemos as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).



He will be responsible for leading the company’s global security strategy and compliance initiatives, fortifying the GitLab DevSecOps platform, and ensuring the highest level of security for customers.

Lemos brings over 20 years of experience leading information security programs and teams at high-growth technology companies to GitLab. He most recently served as CISO at Block (formerly known as Square), and previously held senior security executive roles at Cylance and ServiceNow.

In addition, Lemos also serves as a mentor to aspiring information security professionals, and is active in supporting organizations that promote diversity and inclusion in the technology industry. He holds a B.S. in Computer and Information Systems Security from the University of San Francisco.

Supporting Quotes

“Josh is a deeply experienced technology leader with a proven track record of driving innovation while leading best-in-class security teams,” said Sid Sijbrandij, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, GitLab. “I am delighted to welcome him to GitLab during a time when the company continues to deepen its commitment to security by integrating security seamlessly throughout development workflows. I am confident that his expertise will accelerate our protection efforts across the GitLab DevSecOps platform.”

“GitLab has defined the DevSecOps category for the industry and I am excited to join the leadership team during a time of growth and technology advancement,” said Josh Lemos, CISO, GitLab. “AI is poised to have a transformative impact on the world, and as the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform in the market, GitLab is leading the way with a privacy-first approach to integrating AI capabilities throughout the software development lifecycle increasing security at a greater development velocity. I look forward to helping GitLab advance its proactive information security strategy while fostering security innovations that provide immediate security benefits to the GitLab community.”

About GitLab

GitLab is the most comprehensive, scalable enterprise DevSecOps platform for software innovation. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 30 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

