Billy Nolen, Former FAA Administrator, Joins Archer as Its Chief Safety Officer

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) has appointed Billy Nolen, former acting FAA Administrator, as its Chief Safety Officer. Nolen’s expertise in aviation safety and flight operations, along with his deep passion and excitement for advanced air mobility, will further strengthen Archer’s ability to successfully commercialize urban air mobility at scale.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613009407/en/

Billy_Nolen_Archer_Midnight_Portrait_Square.jpg

Archer Chief Safety Officer, Billy Nolen, standing in front of Archer’s Midnight aircraft at the company’s flight test facility in Salinas, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Billy is an incredible leader and has long been a staunch supporter of the eVTOL aircraft industry, spearheading our country’s and the FAA’s global leadership role in this important area,” said Adam Goldstein, Archer’s founder and CEO. “Together, we will shape the future of transportation and make sustainable, efficient air travel a reality.”

While at the FAA, Nolen led the agency’s efforts to enable the safe entry of eVTOL aircraft into the national airspace. Nolen has been a strong advocate for the eVTOL aircraft industry and its role in changing the way the world moves. In his new position, Nolen will play a leadership role to help Archer more effectively collaborate with industry stakeholders and help ensure its safe entry into service as it prepares for planned commercialization in 2025.

“I’m honored to join Archer Aviation, a true visionary at the forefront of revolutionizing urban air mobility,” said Nolen. “The commercialization of eVTOL aircraft is no longer a question of ‘if,’ but rather ‘when’ and after careful consideration and assessing the competitive landscape, I joined Archer because I believe its approach to designing for certification and only developing the key enabling technologies necessary for eVTOL aircraft is the right recipe for success. I’m excited to bring my expertise as a former FAA administrator to Archer and believe its dedication to safety, innovation, and commercialization aligns perfectly with my own values and aspirations.”

While serving as the acting administrator at the FAA from April 2022 to June 2023, Nolen led certification reform and new safety management systems for airports. Prior to that, he was the associate administrator of aviation safety for the FAA, which covers more than one million registered aircraft, more than one million active pilots, thousands of approved manufacturers, and over 50,000 flights every day. He has more than 33 years of experience in corporate safety, regulatory affairs and flight operations. Nolen started his career as a pilot for American Airlines, followed by numerous safety leadership positions at WestJet Airlines, Qantas Airways, Airlines for America and American Airlines.

Nolen served tours of duty in the U.S. Army as an airplane and helicopter pilot and safety officer. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Professional Aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, as well as specialized aviation safety management certificates from the University of Southern California, United States Army Safety Center, and the United States Navy Postgraduate School. He is a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society.

About Archer

Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility networks. Archer’s mission is to unlock the skies, freeing everyone to reimagine how they move and spend time. Archer's team is based in Santa Clara, CA.

To learn more, visitwww.archer.com.

Archer Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements regarding Archer’s future business plans and product roadmaps, including statements regarding the development, commercialization, and timelines of its aircraft certification and UAM network buildout. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed in Archer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, available at www.sec.gov. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that Archer believes to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. Archer undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Source: Archer
Text: ArcherIR

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230613009407r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613009407/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.