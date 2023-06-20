InterRent Announces Voting Results from the 2023 Annual Meeting

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX-IIP.UN) (the “REIT”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its 2023 Annual Meeting (the “Meeting”) of unitholders held on June 12, 2023. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the REIT’s management information circular dated May 8, 2023 (the “Information Circular”) and is available on the REIT’s website at www.interrentreit.com%2FMIC2023. A total of 110,328,230 units representing approximately 75.68% of the REIT’s issued and outstanding units were voted in person and by proxy in connection with the Meeting. The voting results for each matter presented at the Meeting are provided below:

1. Election of Trustees

The following nominees listed in the Information Circular were elected as trustees of the REIT until the next annual meeting of the unitholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, and the voting results are as follows:

Nominee

Votes in Favour

Percentage of
Votes Cast
in Favour

Votes Withheld

Votes Withheld

as a Percentage
of Votes Cast

Paul Amirault

101,545,007

93.008%

7,633,567

6.992%

Jean-Louis Bellemare

107,676,345

98.624%

1,502,229

1.376%

Brad Cutsey

107,921,234

98.848%

1,257,340

1.152%

Judy Hendriks

103,249,495

94.569%

5,929,079

5.431%

John Jussup

88,032,251

80.631%

21,146,323

19.369%

Ronald Leslie

103,357,325

94.668%

5,821,249

5.332%

Mike McGahan

95,116,599

87.120%

14,061,975

12.880%

Cheryl Pangborn

108,230,383

99.132%

948,191

0.868%

Meghann O’Hara-Fraser

108,422,042

99.307%

756,532

0.693%

2. Election of Trustees of InterRent Trust

The trustees of the REIT were authorized to elect the nominees listed in the Information Circular as trustees of InterRent Trust, until the next annual meeting of the unitholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The voting results for the InterRent Trust are as follows:

Votes in Favour

Percentage of
Votes Cast

Votes Against

Votes Against as a
Percentage of
Votes Cast

97,173,539

89.004%

12,005,035

10.996 %

3. Election of Directors of InterRent Holdings General Partner Limited

The trustees of the REIT were authorized to elect the nominees listed in the Information Circular as directors of InterRent Holdings General Partner Limited (“GP”), until the next annual meeting of the unitholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The voting results for the GP are as follows:

Votes in Favour

Percentage of
Votes Cast

Votes Against

Votes Against as a
Percentage of
Votes Cast

97,052,324

88.893%

12,126,250

11.107 %

4. Appointment of Auditors

RSM Canada LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as auditors of the REIT until the next annual meeting of the unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the trustees, and the voting results are as follows:

Votes in Favour

Percentage of
Votes Cast

Votes Withheld

Votes Withheld as a
Percentage of
Votes Cast

103,821,269

94.963%

5,506,961

5.037 %

About InterRent

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties.

InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility
for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230613752668r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613752668/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.