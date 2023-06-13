Emerson Outlines Strategy and Progress in 2022 ESG Report

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ST. LOUIS, June 13, 2023

Report highlights achievements of greenhouse gas emissions goal,
culture evolution and energy transition solutions

ST. LOUIS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology and software company Emerson (NYSE: EMR) released its 2022 ESG Report today, detailing the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) achievements, impact and continued priorities.

Emerson_Logo.jpg

"Our organization has made tremendous progress over the last year, strengthening Emerson's position as a global automation leader, accelerating our culture evolution and driving innovation," said Mike Train, Emerson's chief sustainability officer. "This report shares our achievements and details the pivotal role Emerson plays in the energy transition by helping customers across a variety of industries solve sustainability and decarbonization challenges. We remain committed to prioritizing actions that reduce emissions across our global operations, strengthen the communities we serve and accelerate value creation for all stakeholders."

The report highlights notable sustainability goals and performance, including:

  • 42% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity from the 2018 baseline, surpassing its original 20% target six years ahead of schedule
  • A- score from CDP
  • Score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index
  • 2022 "Best Employer for Diversity" by Forbes
  • Approximately 70% of revenue tied to sustainability enabling technologies*

To view Emerson's 2022 ESG Report, please visit Emerson.com/ESG.

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

*Sustainability Enabling Technologies are defined as Emerson's technologies which are capable of being utilized for sustainability enabling activities based on the following criteria: Energy source decarbonization – products or solutions that assist in the production of renewable and clean power (such as wind, solar, hydro, geothermal or nuclear power) as well as products or solutions that assist in the production of clean and low-carbon fuels (such as biofuels, biomass or hydrogen); energy & emissions management – products or solutions that contribute to improvements and the optimization of energy usage, reduction of harmful emissions, and the capture, utilization and storage of carbon emissions; electrification & grid systems – products or solutions that support energy storage, electricity transmission and distribution, workforce safety and productivity, and the value chain of critical minerals and batteries; and circularity & waste management – products or solutions that support the production of bio-based and lower carbon materials, resource efficiency and waste management, improved circularity and recycling efforts, as well as water management activities. Neutral technologies such as services, enclosures, mechanical devices and buyouts are excluded from sustainability enabling technologies as they do not have a direct impact enabling any of the criteria discussed. Emerson's definition of sustainability enabling technologies is not intended to and does not align to any governmental or other third-party taxonomy or framework.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the Company's ability to successfully complete on the terms and conditions contemplated, and the financial impact of, the proposed National Instruments transaction, the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, including related to the pandemic and oil and gas price declines and volatility, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

favicon.png?sn=CG26381&sd=2023-06-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emerson-outlines-strategy-and-progress-in-2022-esg-report-301848793.html

SOURCE Emerson

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG26381&Transmission_Id=202306130900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG26381&DateId=20230613
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.