Neogen Launches Enhanced Genomic Test for Cats

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LINCOLN, Neb., June 13, 2023

LINCOLN, Neb., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has launched My CatScan™ 2.0, a significantly upgraded and improved version of the test from a leader in genetic screening for cats.

Neogen_Corporation_Logo.jpg

With the addition of 39 new diseases and genetic traits, My CatScan 2.0 is the latest genetic screening designed exclusively for cats, now offering information on more than 120 genetic health conditions. The test is designed to be a hassle-free experience for both feline companions and owners, utilizing a simple, noninvasive cheek swab method.

"At Neogen, we are committed to revolutionizing feline health through comprehensive genomic screening," said Dr. Robert Westra, Associate Medical Director at Neogen. "With the expanded analysis provided by My CatScan 2.0, we provide cat parents, feline breeders, and veterinarians with a greater depth of knowledge to provide insights about the health and well-being of their feline companions."

My CatScan 2.0 also delivers insights tailored to specific needs. Results can be categorized by breed, organ system, symptoms, or other factors, providing valuable information to make informed decisions about a cat's health.

Every cat, regardless of age or breed, can benefit from a deeper understanding of their genetic health. Genetic testing provides a number of advantages for cat owners, breeders, and veterinarians alike, including:

  • Responsible Breeding Practices: Breeders can gain insight into selecting the best mate for desired coat colors in a litter. Breeders using My CatScan 2.0 can contribute to healthier feline populations and promote responsible breeding practices by using genetic screening to avoid the production of kittens with genetic diseases.
  • Proactive Disease Management: My CatScan 2.0 provides valuable genetic insights that allow for the proactive care of a cat by addressing treatable diseases. Early detection can make a significant difference in a cat's overall well-being.
  • Future Medical Preparedness: By anticipating potential medical issues and being proactive in understanding a cat's future needs, owners, breeders, and veterinarians can make informed decisions without incurring expenses associated with costly diagnostic procedures.

My CatScan 2.0 is now available for purchase via www.mycatscan.com. For more information, please contact Neogen's customer success team at [email protected] or call 509.483.5950.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety, operating with the intention to "Every day, protect the people and animals we care about." The Company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

Media Contact:

Maree Smith, Marketing Manager
763.244.6085 | [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DE27533&sd=2023-06-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neogen-launches-enhanced-genomic-test-for-cats-301849500.html

SOURCE Neogen Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE27533&Transmission_Id=202306130845PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE27533&DateId=20230613
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.