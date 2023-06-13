PR Newswire

ZHUHAI, China, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerbridge Technologies (Nasdaq: PBTS), a leading provider of multi-industry technology solutions, has announced it has secured a second contract with OPPO, a globally recognized smart device manufacturer to implement Powerbridge Customs Clearance System (G-CIS) for OPPO's export operations in Southeast Asia.

Powerbridge G-CIS system is recognized for its comprehensive and efficient import and export management capabilities, will digitize OPPO's cross-border trade operations in Southeast Asia. By digitalizing and streamlining export processes, Powerbridge's G-CIS system aims to enhance operational efficiency and ensure strict compliance with ever-evolving trade regulations.

This strategic partnership marks a noteworthy achievement for Powerbridge, solidifying its position as a trusted technology partner on the international market. With a shared commitment to innovation and efficiency, Powerbridge and OPPO are poised to drive digital transformations in customs clearance processes and foster sustainable growth in dynamic markets worldwide.

Stewart Lor, CEO of Powerbridge Technologies commented: "We are pleased to further strengthen our partnership with OPPO, an industry leader renowned for its commitment to excellence and innovation. This milestone contract reflects Powerbridge's expertise in delivering high-quality digital solutions and reaffirms our standing as a trusted partner in global trade management. We are dedicated to driving success for our clients and creating long-term value for our investors. This partnership not only expands our footprint in Southeast Asia but also positions us for future growth and expansion into other emerging markets."

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) is a leading provider of multi-industry technology solutions. The Company offers software and platform applications, IoT platform services and intelligent devices, supply chain platforms and interactive media services, metaverse and digital services, and cryptocurrency asset operations and services.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may", "will", "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements; specifically, the Company's statements regarding listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market and the IPO are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Corporate Investor Relations

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.powerbridge.com/ir/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/powerbridge-technologies-strengthens-collaboration-with-prominent-phone-manufacturer-to-drive-digital-trade-advancements-301849228.html

SOURCE Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd.