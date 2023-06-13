Compre Group Expands into Alternative Investments on Clearwater LPx

BOISE, Idaho and LONDON, June 13, 2023

Deep Limited Partnership Investment Details Will Help Compre Maintain AUM Growth, Now at 3X in Three Years

BOISE, Idaho and LONDON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that Compre Group Holdings Limited ("Compre"), a Bermuda headquartered international legacy group with operations globally, is expanding its partnership with Clearwater to include additional transparency into alternative assets.

Clearwater_Analytics_Logo.jpg

Compre has grown rapidly and tripled its assets under management (AUM) in the last three years. To manage its alternative assets and achieve greater investment returns, Compre has decided to use Clearwater LPx for transparency, exposure, and timely analytics. Relying on Clearwater's single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Compre will be able to expand its connections to alternative asset managers, resulting in more efficient operations.

"Over the last three years as we grew our investment portfolio, we leveraged Clearwater to streamline our investment accounting, reporting and analytics work," said Harsh Mittal, Deputy Group CFO at Compre. "Now, we're extending Clearwater's capabilities to include additional details of our alternative asset portfolio, thereby allowing us to monitor and manage all our investments in a holistic, comprehensive manner."

Compre's business model involves new acquisitions of portfolios and companies that require the ability to effectively manage a total investment portfolio. Clearwater has been able to act as a growth enabler by consolidating all of Compre's asset classes within a single platform, providing a single view and ensuring investment accounting and reporting processes run without delays.

"We're excited that Compre is building on Clearwater's powerful foundation," said Scott Erickson, Chief Revenue Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "Our clients, like Compre, are driving asset growth and streamlined investment operations because of Clearwater's investment solutions. Clearwater LPx enables organizations to automate a manual and cumbersome data aggregation process. This automation provides institutional investors unparalleled visibility and transparency into their limited partnership investments."

To learn how leading organizations are using Clearwater for their alternative investment accounting and reporting, speak to an expert in alternatives today.

About Compre Group

Compre is a leading legacy specialist with more than 30 years of experience in the acquisition and management of discontinued and legacy non-life insurance and reinsurance business. Compre has experience in acquiring most classes of direct and reinsurance business, including general liability, marine and motor liability, US worker's compensation and APH. Compre has operations in Bermuda, Finland, Germany, Malta, Switzerland, the UK, US and at Lloyd's of London. www.compre-group.com

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

