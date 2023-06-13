SANUK x SURFRIDER Debut New Capsule Collection for National Ocean Month

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

GOLETA, Calif., June 13, 2023

Partnership and Limited-Time Collab Help Protect Our Happy Places

GOLETA, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanuk®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), has teamed up once again with the Surfrider Foundation, a nonprofit environmental organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our ocean, waves and beaches, for a limited-edition coastal footwear collection in honor of National Ocean Month. In addition to debuting the co-created footwear collection, Sanuk has donated $45,000 in 2023 to help the Surfrider Foundation fight for clean water and healthy beaches for all people.

The newest iteration of the Sanuk x Surfrider collaboration was designed in partnership with ocean advocate and designer, Nadine Marchal, whose woven artwork evokes the rhythms and moods of our ocean. The custom woven fabric gives a fresh perspective to two classic men's and women's styles. This collection for ocean lovers utilizes natural materials like hemp and cotton, and is made with suede details and footbeds sourced from Leather Working Group certified tanneries, along with cushy soft top comfort for a high rebound ride. These beach-to-street styles will keep fun seekers darn comfy and looking good.

  • We Got Your Back ST Surfrider Ocean Wave: This Sidewalk Surfer features a custom, artisanal woven blanket upper, with a contoured, suede-lined high rebound soft top foam footbed with debossed Surfrider Foundation® co-branding and a faux crepe rubber outsole with jute inlay.
  • Surfrider ST Ocean Multi: Featuring a comfy and custom artisanal blanket woven upper strap, this summer sandal is built on a contoured suede-lined high rebound soft top foam footbed with debossed Surfrider Foundation® co-branding and includes a 100% REPREVE® recycled polyester webbing toe post, along with a faux crepe rubber outsole with jute inlay.

"Our goal with this collection is to inspire people to get involved in their local communities and to protect their happy places," said Katie Pruitt, Brand Director at Sanuk. "Surfrider is at the forefront of ocean advocacy, relentlessly working to influence meaningful policy change at all levels of government. Their mission speaks to our core brand values and we are proud to continue our partnership with the Surfrider Foundation."

This third collaboration collection reiterates Sanuk's commitment to earth-conscious practices and causes, and to its longstanding and growing partnership with the Surfrider Foundation in its mission to support clean water and healthy beaches, inspire environmental protection and provide educational content.

"We are honored to stand alongside Sanuk as coastal defenders and share this special collaboration that represents our mutual commitment to the preservation and enjoyment of the world's ocean, waves and beaches for all people," said the Surfrider Foundation's CEO, Dr. Chad Nelsen. "We've seen increased enthusiasm for our cause after each previous collaboration with Sanuk and we look forward to continuing that momentum after sharing this collection with people dedicated to defending our coasts."

The Sanuk x Surfrider collection launches today exclusively on Sanuk.com and retails for $55-65. For more information about the Sanuk x Surfrider collection, visit www.sanuk.com/surfrider or follow along on Instagram @sanuk #smileon and @surfrider.

About Surfrider Foundation
The Surfrider Foundation is a nonprofit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world's ocean, waves and beaches for all people through a powerful activist network. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains more than a million supporters, activists and members, with over 200 volunteer-led chapters and student clubs in the U.S., and more than 800 victories protecting our coasts. Learn more at surfrider.org.

About SANUK®
Welcome to the never-ending party for your feet. Founded in 1997, Sanuk is an unconventional footwear brand on a mission to keep you comfy, protect our happy places and cultivate community. Sanuk is the Thai word for "fun," so we infuse fun into everything we do. For more information about Sanuk, a division of Deckers Brands, visit sanuk.com or follow @sanuk on Instagram and Facebook. #SmileOn

About Deckers Brands
Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, Koolaburra®, HOKA®, Teva® and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has 50 years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

