TTEC Digital named North American Migration Partner of the Year by Genesys

DENVER, June 13, 2023

Esteemed recognition a result of TTEC Digital's longstanding partnership with the leading cloud contact center provider

DENVER, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for AI-enabled CX solutions, today announced that TTEC Digital has been named the North American Migration Partner of the Year by Genesys. The Company earned this recognition for its proven success in advancing and elevating customer experiences and delivering superior business value to customers.

This award highlights TTEC Digital's success with a suite of services and solutions that enhance the Genesys platform and orchestrate transformational journeys to the cloud, improving customer experiences at the point of conversation.

"We are proud to be named the North American Migration Partner of the Year with Genesys. It is a testament to the success of our longstanding partnership," said Bryce Gibson, global Genesys practice lead at TTEC Digital. "With more than 300 employees dedicated to serving our Genesys clients, we have an unrivaled level of expertise in helping clients with their digital transformation. TTEC Digital combines this with our deep experience across all of our technology partners and thoughtful CX design to execute an evolution to the cloud that truly transforms the customer experience."

A longstanding partner, TTEC Digital has more than 25 years of partnership with Genesys and previously earned Partner of the Year recognition 13 times. The company has also completed more than 400 certifications through Genesys. TTEC Digital offers a wide range of AI-enabled solutions and managed services, including contact center modernization, workforce enablement enhancements, customer experience transformation, and data & analytics solutions.

More information about TTEC Digital's partnership with Genesys is available online at: TTECDigital.com/partners/genesys.

About TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The company's 65,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results.

