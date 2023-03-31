Hitachi Vantara, Cisco Sign New Strategic Partner Agreements to Help Customers Simplify Hybrid Cloud Management

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 13, 2023

Hitachi Vantara joins Cisco's Solution Technology Integrator and Service Provider Partner programs to offer customers complete data solutions and best-in-class managed services

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the modern infrastructure, data management and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced two new global partnership agreements with Cisco. The agreements bring Hitachi Vantara into Cisco's Service Provider and Solution Technology Integrator (STI) partner programs, respectively, enabling Hitachi Vantara to seamlessly integrate Cisco technologies with its storage products and position the company as a leading data center infrastructure and hybrid cloud managed services provider.

Hitachi_Vantara_Logo.jpg

Click here to learn more about Hitachi Vantara's relationship with Cisco: Win in the data-driven world | Hitachi Vantara

Many businesses are grappling with the complexities of data management and intelligence as they manage their expanding hybrid cloud footprints. According to IDC, 40% of companies will depend on multi-partner technology agreements by 2024 to address these concerns. Coinciding with the STI agreement, Hitachi Vantara now includes the Cisco UCS X-Series servers in its offerings to deliver a complete converged infrastructure (CI) solution. The server line becomes part of the "Cisco and Hitachi Adaptive Solutions" portfolio which pairs Cisco compute and networking with Hitachi Vantara's Energy Star-certified Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) to offer customers one of the most reliable, resilient and environmentally friendly IT infrastructure solutions on the market. The solution is now available for Hitachi Vantara customers, helping address a growing market need for converged data center infrastructure.

As a member of Cisco's Service Provider program, Hitachi Vantara offers consumption-based managed services to Cisco customers looking for data center and hybrid cloud services. The services can help address a critical shortage of skilled workers in the IT industry, enabling enterprises to adopt new and emerging technologies more effectively and rely on a trusted organization in Hitachi Vantara to streamline their hybrid cloud operations.

"Hitachi Vantara and Cisco have been trusted partners for more than two decades, and these agreements are important additions to the innovative relationship these global technology leaders have built," said Kimberly King, senior vice president of strategic partners and alliances at Hitachi Vantara. "Successful partners adjust to meet customers' needs, both for today and for the future, and these developments do just that by offering the data-driven solutions and services they need the most."

"As customers seek to simplify their data center operations, providing converged infrastructure solutions with managed services capabilities from two trusted global vendors can help them reduce risk and optimize their business outcomes," saidNick Holden, vice president of global strategic partners and co-sell at Cisco. "Together, Hitachi Vantara and Cisco make it easier for customers to navigate complex hybrid data center and storage solutions."

"We're seeing a clear shift in market dynamics and consumer preferences that calls for integrated solutions, particularly from industry leaders like Hitachi Vantara and Cisco," said Steve White, vice president of channels & alliances, IDC. "These types of alliances are crucial to address a growing list of enterprise challenges that include sustainable practices, solution complexities, governance and supply chain issues, among others."

For more information about Hitachi Vantara's partner program, visit: https://www.hitachivantara.com/en-us/partners/become-partner.html.

Additional Resources

Connect With Hitachi Vantara

About Hitachi Vantara
Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., delivers the intelligent data platforms, infrastructure systems, and digital expertise that supports more than 80% of the Fortune 100. To learn how Hitachi Vantara turns businesses from data-rich to data-driven through agile digital processes, products, and experiences, visit www.hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.
Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the business structure of "Digital Systems & Services" - supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" - contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" - connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2022 (ended March 31, 2023) totaled 10,881.1 billion yen, with 696 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 320,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

favicon.png?sn=LA26515&sd=2023-06-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hitachi-vantara-cisco-sign-new-strategic-partner-agreements-to-help-customers-simplify-hybrid-cloud-management-301849017.html

SOURCE Hitachi Vantara Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA26515&Transmission_Id=202306130900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA26515&DateId=20230613
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.