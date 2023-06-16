North Carolina Virtual Academy Students to Be Celebrated at 2023 Graduation Commencement

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

The students of North Carolina Virtual Academy (NCVA), an online public school serving K-12 grade students throughout the state, will soon move forward to begin the rest of their lives. NCVA will celebrate its graduates in person with a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16th at 10:00 a.m.

“Our students, faculty, and staff with the support of parents and learning coaches were dedicated to finishing this year strong,” said NCVA Head of School Katie Gomersall. “We’re excited to see our students graduate and move on to the next steps in their careers and academic futures.”

The class of 2023 – which includes 178 graduates and approximately 102 students will graduate with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. 72% of NCVA’s seniors have reported acceptance to trade schools, colleges, and universities across the country, as well as several branches of the military. Collectively, the Class of 2023 reports having been awarded nearly $90,000worth of college scholarships. Many students are also headed straight into the workforce or will continue at positions that they have held throughout high school.

Katherine Trimble is NCVA’s 2023 valedictorian with a 4.7 GPA and will attend NC State University after graduation. Eva Knepp is the class salutatorian and will attend Wingate University after graduation. The ceremony’s keynote speaker for the live ceremony will be Representative John+Torbett.

NCVA’s graduates have crossed the finish line of graduation and are prepared for their next adventure in life. North Carolina Virtual Academy students in grades K-12 access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects, a host of electives, and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers. In addition, NCVA prides itself on the unique clubs offered to students, whether academic, career-oriented or simply fun—all students are welcome.

North Carolina Virtual Academy invites all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration. Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: North Carolina Virtual Academy 2023 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: June 16th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: King's Park International Church -1305 Odyssey Dr, Durham, NC 27713

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Katie Gomersall at [email protected]. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at [email protected].

About North Carolina Virtual Academy:

North Carolina Virtual Academy (NCVA) is a full-time online public school program of the Durham School District, serving North Carolina students in grades K-12. As a public school, NCVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future.

For more information about NCVA, visit https%3A%2F%2Fncva.k12.com%2F.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230613005020r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613005020/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.