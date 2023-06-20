Trupanion Launches 'truthankyou' Program to Celebrate the Unsung Heroes of the Veterinary Community

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

As part of the initiative, Trupanion pledges to gift $10,000 worth of scrubs to the veterinary community

SEATTLE, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, a leading provider of medical insurance for pets, today introduced its ‘truthankyou’ initiative to celebrate and uplift the veterinary community in honor of Veterinary Appreciation Day (June 18). Extending beyond words, truthankyou is a rallying cry for pet parents to recognize and applaud the veterinary community for their invaluable contributions to pet and public health, not only on Veterinary Appreciation Day, but all year long.

Beginning today, Trupanion invites members to submit a formal truthankyou to their veterinary hero. With a heartfelt note, memorable pictures, or a video message, pet parents can express their appreciation for those in the veterinary community that have made a profound impact through their compassion, dedication and selflessness.

For over twenty years, Trupanion has remained committed to supporting the veterinary heroes making a difference in their communities—and these heroes don’t wear capes. They often wear scrubs covered in pet hair. That’s why Trupanion is gifting $10,000 worth of new scrubs to veterinary professionals who have received a truthankyou from those whose lives they’ve touched.

“The majority of our team members come from a veterinary ecosystem, so we are exceedingly aware of the long hours and hard work that veterinary professionals put in on a daily basis to care for the pets we all love,” said Margi Tooth, president of Trupanion. “It’s our goal to bring joy and inspiration to our veterinary heroes and to create a touching tribute to their unwavering commitment. It's a chance for our members to share their story and the impact their veterinary hero has had on their pet's life.”

According to a survey conducted in May 2023, Trupanion found that 83% of veterinarians felt the demands of their jobs cause significant stress, with top stressors including both compassion fatigue and/or emotional burnout and stressful financial conversations with clients. In addition, among those surveyed only 47% of respondents reported feeling “somewhat valued” regarding their work as veterinary professionals. Despite the stress, emotional fatigue, and lack of recognition, when asked how long they will stay in the veterinary profession, a majority of respondents wrote that they couldn’t imagine doing anything else.

“Veterinarians are often overlooked in the appreciation of medical professionals, but with the truthankyou program, we can support our veterinary heroes and show appreciation for all the incredible work they do,” said Trupanion Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Steve Weinrauch.

To learn more about truthankyou, please visit vad.trupanion.com.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Australia with over 900,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet parents peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is the only provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued in the United States by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and distributed by Trupanion Managers USA, Inc., and in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company and distributed by its wholly-owned subsidiary Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc., dba Trupanion. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

PR Contacts:

Michael Nank, Public Relations at Trupanion
[email protected]

Abby Drapeau, Senior Director at Havas Formula
[email protected]

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce89ecbc-7516-4966-ba8b-e29493944329

ti?nf=ODg1NjgyOSM1NjQzNTMzIzIwOTAyODc=
Trupanion-PR.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.