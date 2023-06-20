PALO ALTO, Calif., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp ( INTA), a leading provider of cloud software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced that data from the Orbis M&A database can now be accessed via its DealCloud platform. The Orbis M&A database is a proprietary database from Bureau van Dijk, a Moody’s Analytics company, which consists of more than 2.5 million global deals and provides streamlined access to global mergers and acquisition data for investors and advisors.



Through this partnership, Intapp clients subscribing to Bureau van Dijk’s Orbis M&A database can now directly access that data within the Intapp DealCloud platform. This enhanced partnership combines completed and rumored deal data with resulting financials and vendor involvement to drive valuable network insights, boost business development efforts, and better inform data-driven decision-making.

Access to Orbis market intelligence directly in the DealCloud platform will help investors and advisors:

Save time researching, collecting, and validating market intelligence and deal activity, including private transactions

Analyze pre-, post-, and future deal data to learn from past deals and stay ahead of upcoming opportunities

Evaluate financial data to drive informed decision-making and better position their firms to source new business

Identify key deal participants, including vendor involvement, to determine roles played by key relationships or competitors

“In order to remain competitive in today’s complex and ever-changing deal marketplace, access to up-to-date market intelligence is paramount,” said Ben Harrison, President of Financial Services at Intapp. “Now, Intapp clients can access a robust market intelligence feed from Bureau van Dijk right inside DealCloud, the deal and pipeline management platform they’re in daily — boosting their ability to identify, win, and execute on high-quality, profitable engagements.”

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Intapp to help investors and advisors remain competitive in a dynamic business environment,” said Matt McDonald, Managing Director at Moody’s Analytics. “By enriching proprietary datasets with integrated Orbis M&A data, organizations can save time researching and collecting deal activity, identifying key deal participants, and analyzing financial summaries to drive informed decision-making and better position their firms to source new business.”

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,250 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

About Bureau van Dijk, a Moody’s Analytics company

With information on over 450 million companies, Bureau van Dijk is the resource for company data. We capture and treat private company information for better decision-making and increased efficiency. A key benefit of our information is how simple we make it to compare companies internationally. We provide you with access to precise, standardized information on private companies, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and corporate structures, so that you can confidently and quickly make the most informed decisions possible. For more information, visit bvdinfo.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

