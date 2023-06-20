WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rennova Health, Inc. ( RNVA) is pleased to announce its critical access hospital in Oneida, Tennessee (Scott County Community Hospital, Inc., d/b/a Big South Fork Medical Center) has received notice from Medicare that it can now be reimbursed using a “swing bed” payment model.



According to the 2020 CMS interpretive guidelines for swing beds in Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs), “a ‘swing-bed’ is a change in reimbursement status.” As a payment model, then, a CAH can use its beds interchangeably for either acute care or post-acute care. The reimbursement “swings” from billing for acute care services to billing for post-acute skilled nursing services, despite the fact that the patient usually stays in the same bed in the same physical location. A local swing bed program also directly impacts local rural residents. As a patient-centric post-acute care solution, rural patients who find themselves too well to stay in an urban hospital but too sick to go back to their own homes can return to their rural community hospitals for further care.

“We are delighted to add this swing bed service to our hospital” said Seamus Lagan “It will allow us to facilitate and get paid for patients that require post-acute care services in our hospital and allow us to further support the local community by receiving local patients who need post-acute care after receiving acute care services in more distant urban hospitals. We expect this service to have an immediate, positive impact on our monthly revenues”

