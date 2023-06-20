State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced that its Alpha front-to-back asset servicing platform for institutional investment and wealth managers, now supports the entire ETF (exchange traded funds) lifecycle with front, middle and back-office capabilities, with everything bolstered by The State Street Alpha℠ Data Platform (ADP). The new State Street Alpha for ETF Issuers offering integrates Charles River Development’s front office products with State Street’s industry leading ETF servicing capabilities to deliver end-to-end technology and processes for ETF issuers.

“In the first 4 months of 2023, growth in ETFs showed no sign of slowing. According to our internal research, ETFs had over US$200 billion of inflows globally, the third highest total on record1, bringing the total ETF market to approximately US$10T,” said John Plansky, head of State Street Alpha. “By optimizing ETF workflows with consistent data, key analytics and more efficient basketing capabilities, asset managers are better equipped to drive investment decision making with access to near real-time data modernize their operating models as the ETF marketplace continues to grow.”

State Street Alpha provides a centralized platform for ETF Issuers across the entire ETF lifecycle, including portfolio management, trading and compliance to enable growth across a variety of ETF strategies and increase speed to market.

“For the past 30 years, State Street has continuously innovated to support what has become a US$10T ETF marketplace. Today State Street is the largest ETF administrator in the world with more than 2,700 ETFs serviced in 13 countries2 and provides fully integrated global ETF servicing capabilities. This heritage of expertise has been leveraged throughout the development of the Alpha Platform and reaffirms our position as the forefront leader in ETF servicing,” said Frank Koudelka, global ETF Product Specialist for State Street.

State Street’s Alpha platform is designed as an open architecture structure to integrate with external ETF providers as well as State Street’s internal ETF systems. More broadly, State Street has also established a fully integrated middle office servicing model that has been tailored specifically for ETF issuers.

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $37.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.6 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2023, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 43,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of March 31, 2023 includes approximately $59 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated. Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.

2 State Street Internal Research

