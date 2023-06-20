Spok+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced that Vincent D. Kelly, chief executive officer, Michael W. Wallace, president of Spok, Inc. and chief operating officer, and Calvin C. Rice, chief financial officer, will participate in the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 21/22, 2023. The Company’s presentation is scheduled to be available at 6:00 am ET on June 21st and will be accessible through the conference site. Spok will host a series of virtual 1X1 meetings with investors on June 21, 2023.

The presentation will also be webcast and can be accessed through the conference website, the host’s main website: www.IDEASconferences.com, and in the investor relations section of the Company's website: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.spok.com.

About Spok

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on Spok+Care+Connect%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E platforms to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok® solutions. Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. For more information, visit spok.com or follow %40spoktweets on Twitter.

